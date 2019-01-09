Concert listings

Acoustic Bluegrass Jam, 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Cooperage Project, 1030 Main St., Honesdale. All are welcome to a finger-snappin’, knee-slappin’ good time; bring acoustic instruments; leave amps at home. Led by Ron Penska. Your donations make this monthly jam session possible. Info, 570-253-2020

An Evening With Micah Holt, part of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic Chamber Series, featuring trumpet player Micah Holt, 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., Clarks Summit.

Imagine: The Beatles Solo Years, a PNC Pops Concert with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic Pops, 8 p.m. Feb. 16, F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets $33 to $68. Info, 570-270-4444

NEPA Bach Festival, with three concerts over two days. 4 p.m. March 23 organ concert at Elm Park United Methodist Church, Scranton; 7:30 p.m. March 23 Chamber Music Concert at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Scranton; 3 p.m. March 24 Choral Concert at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Scranton. Festival includes Bach’s Cantata 21 and Haydn’s Paukenmesse. Info, 570-871-0350 or arcadiachorale.org.

Inspired by Nature, a Masterworks concert with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic and guest artist, violinist Yevgeny Kutik, 8 p.m. April 5, Peoples Security Bank Theater at Lackawanna College, Scranton, featuring Beethoven’s Pastorale Symphony No. 6 and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

Ella Fitzgerald: First Lady of Song. The Arcadia Chorale joins the Doug Smith Jazz Trio to celebrate one of the great American jazz vocalists. 8 p.m. May 3, The Century Club of Scranton. Info, 570-871-0350 or arcadiachorale.org.