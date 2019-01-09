Interactive film “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” may be the future

Netflix’s “Bird Box” has taken the world by storm since its debut Dec. 13.

The film that has since created social media memes, video reenactments and everyone gushing over Sandra Bullock has gotten mixed reviews.

But Netflix also dropped a hidden gem Dec. 28 without much fanfare.

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” written by British screenwriter Charlie Booker, the creator of the hit science fiction series “Black Mirror” on Netflix, took his talents to new heights creating this psychological thriller that required viewer interaction.

Interactive films might be the future, and “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” was the perfect testing point for a more serious film. Netflix has tinkered with interactive films in the children’s genre, which makes total sense, but this film had the possibility for things to go horribly wrong.

The film set in England in the year 1984 (shout-out to the famous George Orwell novel) focuses on young programmer Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) who questions “free will” as he tries to adapt a dark fantasy novel into a video game.

Before you read any further, we must warn you there are spoilers ahead.

With trillions of decision combinations facing viewers, there are five main endings with a rumored “secret ending.”

When starting the film, I wondered what type of decisions I would be tasked with making and how I would come to those decisions. Would I click the right option the whole way through? Would I go to the left? Would I mix and match?

At first, the decisions seem easy: What cereal do I want to eat? What cassette do I want to listen to?

But the decisions progressively weigh on you as you find yourself choosing what seems like the lesser of two evils as Stefan completely unwinds and goes down a dark path in his quest to understand “free will.”

Stefan is a deeply flawed character. He feels responsible for his mother’s death. When he was a young boy, he couldn’t find his stuffed rabbit, thus making his mother late for her train that derailed and killed her. As a result, he has a severely strained relationship with his father (Craig Parkinson) and barely speaks to his therapist.

Always being watched

In a flashback, dream or just weird instance, I admit I kind of got lost for a moment. The viewer sees Stefan’s mother and father arguing over his stuffed rabbit, and how it’s not masculine and is considered a doll. It seems to be screenwriter Booker’s way of taking a shot at traditional gender roles and stereotypes.

It turns out that Stefan’s father takes the rabbit and gets rid of or hides it. (In my ending, I don’t know what happens to it.)

So in that scenario, it really wasn’t Stefan’s fault for his mother’s death.

But his guilt is so prevalent throughout the entire film.

In the movie, “Bandersnatch” is a book that belonged to his mother that he’s since transformed into a video game.

He finally has the chance to make his dream a reality when fictional company Tuckersoft wants to create his game. He’s introduced to one of his idols, Colin (Will Poulter), who I argue helps send Stefan even farther down into his bizarre abyss.

Colin, in an ecstasy-induced train of thought, reaffirms his beliefs to Stefan on how people are always watching (Big Brother) and how decisions are pre-determined, including the government’s possible influence. These are all relevant issues that still exist today.

Based on the decisions I made by selecting all options on the right for the first half of the film and choosing the left option for the second half, I came to the ending where Stefan heads to prison for killing his father before he completes “Bandersnatch.” The credits roll while he’s in his jail cell watching how he got there due to the implications of his actions.

Overall, I’m excited to re-watch the film so I can choose different outcomes to see the alternate endings. Based on the outcome I received, I was thrown for a loop and completely blindsided despite “my choices” for Stefan. I think that’s what made this a truly great film. You really cannot anticipate the ending, despite making all the biggest decisions for the main character.

Tip: Be prepared to give the film your undivided attention because you only have 10 seconds to make a choice. If you don’t choose, the movie will select an option for you.

There are also hidden Easter eggs throughout the movie with nods to “Black Mirror” episodes.

I give “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” a 3.5 out of 5 on the Stokes Star Rating System.

By Dan Stokes [email protected]

Follow Dan Stokes on Twitter @ByDanStokes

Follow Dan Stokes on Twitter @ByDanStokes