KINGSTON — Borough police are searching for a man who robbed people of their belongings at gunpoint Tuesday night.

According to a press release by the Kingston Police Department:

Officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Stanley Drive for a reported armed robbery at about 6:10 p.m.

The victims told authorities a male approached them brandishing a handgun and demanded their belongings.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male believed to be in his mid-30s with a medium build and standing about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing dark clothing that included a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 570-288-3674. Tipsters can also dial 9-1-1.

https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_web1_police-lights20181993941226-1.jpg

By Dan Stokes dstokes@timesleader.com