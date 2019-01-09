KINGSTON — Borough police are searching for a man who robbed people of their belongings at gunpoint Tuesday night.
According to a press release by the Kingston Police Department:
Officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Stanley Drive for a reported armed robbery at about 6:10 p.m.
The victims told authorities a male approached them brandishing a handgun and demanded their belongings.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male believed to be in his mid-30s with a medium build and standing about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing dark clothing that included a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 570-288-3674. Tipsters can also dial 9-1-1.