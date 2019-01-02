Before 2018 could even end, movie and pop-culture fans couldn’t contain their excitement for cast announcements, release dates and movie trailers for films set to hit the big screen in 2019.

Disney and the Marvel Universe are poised to gross some serious dollars worldwide for the all-star lineup of highly anticipated films like “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel” to be released throughout the year. Disney is also bringing live-action renditions of “Dumbo,” “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” to theatres.

There is no reason for me to highlight the new Avengers movie. As soon as the last installment of the franchise ended we’ve been ready for April 26. I am excited about Marvel’s new leading lady.

“Captain Marvel” — March 8

It’s about time we’ve seen Marvel have a film with a female as the lead. They have had plenty of opportunities, but Brie Larson is ready to enter the cinematic universe and play a pivotal role in “Avengers: End Game.” The film gives us her back story. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has two eyes, then again the film is based in the 1980s. This film might be better than “Black Panther” and that is going to be quite the task.

Marvel has certainly won the decade in terms of box office dominance, but the D.C. Universe seems to be dusting itself off and not attempting to play catch up. Will D.C. dominate in the next decade? I’m not sure, but they have a few films slated to debut to raise the question.

“Joker” — Oct. 4

Director Todd Phillips, famous for directing and producing “The Hangover” trilogy, is stepping away from his comedy ‘safe zone’ and giving the fans a true look into the Clown Prince of Crime’s origin story. Joaquin Phoenix will join the ranks of Heath Ledger, Jack Nicholson and Jared Leto to portray Batman’s arch-nemesis, but can he make the Gotham villain come to life? I think he can. Judging by the teaser trailer that show’s Phoenix’s transformation into the Joker, we are in for a treat. It doesn’t hurt that Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz are co-starring.

Aside from the Disney and superhero movies set to shatter box office records, there are five films that really interest me.

“Cold Pursuit” — February 8

Liam Neeson can’t catch a break whenever he travels (“Taken,” “Non-Stop,” “The Commuter”). But how does he react when tragedy strikes close to home. Neeson, who’s a snowplow driver in “Cold Pursuit,” is seeking answers for his son’s mysterious death. It looks like drug dealers have the answer. I don’t think we will ever get tired of seeing the 66-year-old kick some butt to get some justice. Emmy Rossum of “Shameless” fame is also on the cast.

“Us” — March 15

How was Jordan Peele going to follow up “Get Out”? We know have our answer. The trailer recently released features the Wilson family, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, going on a summer vacation for some peace and serenity. Little do they know their world is about to turn upside down when “strangers” who look exactly like them show up. This psychological thriller will shake you to the core.

“Pokemon Detective Pikachu” — May 10

Harry Goodman an “ace detective” has gone missing. His son, Tim, is trying to find some clues. Detective Pikachu, Harry’s former partner aids his son’s quest to find answers. Reynolds voicing Detective Pikachu, cracks hilarious jokes as seen in the film’s trailer. Despite being a family friendly movie, I can’t stop hearing “Deadpool” or “Van Wilder” when Reynolds speaks. Either way, this is a highly anticipated film and if executed correctly we can see the birth of another franchise.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — July 26

Quentin Tarantino has assembled an all-star cast to portray an aspiring actor and his stunt double attempting to establish careers in Hollywood. Oh yeah … it’s 1969 and the Manson Family murders are taking place. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell and Dakota Fanning star in what critics are saying, may be Tarantino’s best film.

“Zombieland 2” — October (no date set yet)

Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin will reprise their roles in the horror comedy movie that had fans laughing in 2009. The foursome of survivors will be fighting zombies that are alleged to have evolved since the first movie came out. I hope Twinkies are still around (nod if you get the reference).

By Dan Stokes dstokes@timesleader.com