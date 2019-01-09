WB thrash band Cruel Bomb pledges to dominate 2019

WILKES-BARRE — They only got together a few months ago, but Wilkes-Barre-based thrash metal band Cruel Bomb has their sights set on underground stardom.

The three-piece outfit is made up of Brandon Gilvary on guitar and vocals, Kennie Barto on bass and vocals, and Kyle McKeown on drums.

The band has a simple but big goal: in an email sent to a Weekender reporter, they said they’re looking to “bring the hardest and fastest thrash metal to the world.”

The band’s members say they owe a lot to the early days of thrash metal, with each member echoing a similar story of being raised on the likes of Metallica and Anthrax.

According to the members, one of the appeals of music like this is how rabid the fan base is.

“When you’re into metal, you have to be passionate about it,” Gilvary said. “You have to go out and find things to listen to.”

“If it can’t be played on the radio, it’s probably pretty good,” Barto added with a laugh.

Gilvary said the band only solidly formed four months ago as he began writing and recording demos.

“Kyle heard them, and he thought they were really sick, so he wanted to record them,” Gilvary said.

With the songs written and a drummer added to the lineup, the band only needed one thing: a bassist.

But there was a problem. They already had a show booked in Philadelphia, and it was coming up fast.

Gilvary said he began reaching to several friends who are bassists, but Barto was always the one he had in mind. When Barto said he was interested, he was quickly added into the roster.

“Kennie learned the songs in a week before the Philly show,” Gilvary said, pride obvious in his voice.

Now, the band is hard at work on their next step. Their first single, “Dead Wake,” is a blistering example of traditional thrash metal: hard, hectic and fast.

They’re now working to follow that single up with an as-yet untitled five-track EP to be coming sometime this spring. Their music can be found through their Facebook page.

In the meantime, the band has been playing shows all around the eastern part of Pennsylvania: in Philadelphia, in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area, and coming up on Jan. 12, in Allentown, when they’ll be playing at Jabber Jaws Bar and Grille.

After only getting started in the latter part of 2018, the band plans to have an absolutely “relentless” 2019, as they put it.

“2019 is the Year of the Bomb,” Gilvary said.

Wilkes-Barre thrash band Cruel Bomb is made up of Brandon Gilvary, Kennie Barto and Kyle McKeown. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Cruel-band-pic.jpg Wilkes-Barre thrash band Cruel Bomb is made up of Brandon Gilvary, Kennie Barto and Kyle McKeown.

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan