There’s a comedy show coming to Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

But just exactly where and who will be performing is anyone’s guess.

The Don’t Tell Comedy group will present a show in “Downtown Wilkes-Barre” at 8 p.m. on Friday, according to an Instagram post and the group’s website.

General admission tickets will cost $25. The group doesn’t release any other information about the event until the day of the event.

Those who purchase tickets for the show will receive an email at 8 a.m. the day of the show with the secret location.

The group has hosted shows across the United States and in Canada and the UK.

According to the group’s website, shows are 70 to 90 minutes in length with four to six different comedians performing.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the show, go to donttellcomedy.com.

– Joe Soprano