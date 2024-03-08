Tickets for the summer performance go on sale Saturday

MOUNT POCONO — Mount Airy Casino Resort just announced that internationally known singer/songwriter/producer Richard Marx will perform Saturday, August 31, at 8:00 p.m. in the resort’s event center.

Tickets for the 21-and-over, Labor Day Weekend concert are $45 and $50 and go on sale Saturday, March 9, at 11:00 a.m.

The 80s and 90s pop legend has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut which went to No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album spawned four Top 5 singles, including “Hold on to the Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

His follow-up, 1989’s Repeat Offender, was even more successful, hitting No. 1 and going quadruple platinum with two No. 1 singles, “Satisfied” and “Right Here Waiting.” He has since made history as the only male artist whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts.

As recently as 2008, his song, “Everybody,” written with and performed by Keith Urban, made the Country Singles Top 5.

The list of upcoming performances at Mount Airy Casino Resort also includes the Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan Grits and Glamour Tour on March 16, Tiffany and All-4-One on April 6, Pop 2000 Tour with O-Town and LFO, hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of ‘N Sync, on May 3, and the Marshall Tucker Band on July 20.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MountAiryCasino.com.