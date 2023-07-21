WILKES-BARRE — In 2012, area fans of the late Tony Bennett got to hear and see the quality man he truly was.

Bennett, 96, died Friday, just two weeks short of his birthday.

On June 2, 2012, Bennett performed at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, capping its silver-anniversary season with a sold-out performance.

The staff of the Kirby Center had the opportunity to meet Bennett — at his request.

“Of all the artists I have worked with through the years, Tony Bennett is the only one who asked for a Meet & Greet with the staff,” said Will Beekman, former Kirby Center executive director who was the venue’s director of marketing at the time. “Isn’t it usually the other way around?”

Beekman said Bennett met with everyone individually.

“He asked their names and he asked about their job,” Beekman recalled. “And he thanked everyone for having him.”

Beekman, a devout New York Mets fan, said Bennett also asked him to put the Yankees game on for him.

“But I let that one slide,” Beekman joked. “Tony Bennett was a true gentleman.”

Beekman noted that the staff took a picture with Bennett — at his request.

“A few years after he played the Kirby Center, Bennett released a hardcover, illustrated book on his legendary career,” Beekman said. “The photo from the Kirby Center show is featured in the book.”

When Beekman heard the news of Bennett’s passing, he said he paused to remember that night at the Kirby Center.

“When you meet someone of that stature and then hear of his passing, he hits you hard,” Beekman said. “And having him ask to meet with our staff and take a picture was such a turnaround from what we usually would expect from headliners.”

Ann Rodella, former artistic director at the Kirby Center, said she, too, was saddened to hear of Bennett’s passing.

“I am very sad to hear that he has passed,” Rodella said. “Whenever a person who has given that much art to the world passes away, it’s extremely sad.”

Rodella said having the opportunity to meet Bennett and to have him, an icon, to perform at the Kirby Center was a very special night.

“It was an absolutely wonderful night with an incredible performer on our stage,” Rodella said. “He made us all feel wonderful. He was so happy and such a genuine gentleman.”