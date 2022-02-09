🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Girl Named Tom, the first ever trio to win NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Kirby Center Box, online at — www.kirbycenter.org — and charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets prices are $33.50, $39.50, and $46.50, plus applicable fees.

According to the news release for the event, Small-town sibling trio Girl Named Tom seeks to create harmony in a world divided. With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty won the hearts of America while becoming the only group to ever win NBC’s “The Voice.” In addition to their chart-topping covers (“River,” “The Chain,” & “Dust in the Wind” among others), GNT writes original music that will almost certainly project them to becoming the best-known harmony trio of their generation.

With their debut EP, “Another World,” Girl Named Tom sweeps the listener into reflective space, exploring fond memories, global issues, and intimate conversations.