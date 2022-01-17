🔊 Listen to this

CARBONDALE — Bright Fire Healing Center will present a four-week oil and cold wax abstract painting course for beginners taught by artist Kym Balthazar Fetsko.

Prior painting experience is not required. Participants will learn about materials and how to set up the painting surface, mark making and building initial layers, basic composition and finishing layers, and how to mat a finished painting.

Course dates are Jan. 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13, 2022, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Cost for the course is $200 or $50 per class. For more information, call 570-561-6425 or visit Kym Balthazar Fetsko’s web site at www.kbfetsko.com.

The classes will be held at Bright Fire Healing Center, 53 Salem Ave., 2nd Floor, Carbondale.