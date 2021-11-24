In a world where photographs are so effortlessly and instantaneously enjoyed, every single person on the planet can express themselves through taking one. The creative energy you apply to it is completely personal. We are naturally inspired by others, the world around us, but what we do with that inspiration and how we translate it into our own personal visual language is what sets us apart. In a creative world, speaking your own distinctive language through the multitudes of imaginative voices is how you can learn to be heard.