The basement of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts is shown before and after demolition after an estimated 500,000 gallons of water poured into the lower level wiping out offices, common areas, an elevator, two bar areas, dressing rooms, electrical systems and two major bathrooms for patrons attending shows. Demolition is now complete. Joell Yarmel, Kirby Center executive director, said the remodeling effort should be complete by September in time for the new fall season to start.

F.M. Kirby Center Executive Director Joell Yarmel stands at ground zero where a burst fire service water line, behind her, situated in the front of the building lead to an estimated 500,000 gallons of water flooding the lower level of the facility on Oct. 10, 2023.

Joell Yarmel, F.M. Kirby Center executive director, left, explains to reporters gathered at the lower level of the Kirby Center, the extend of the damage from a burst fire service water line at the facility on Oct. 10, 2023. An estimated 500,000 gallons of water flooded the basement housing bathrooms, offices, storage, two bars, dressing rooms, electrical and a common area. Reconstruction should be completed by September in time for the 2024-2025 season. From left: Yarmel, Brent Burger, Quad III Group president/CEO engineering firm, Carl Dymond, Kirby board vice chair, Jim Reino, Kirby board treasurer, Nick Prisco, Kirby marketing director.

The restroom facilities will not only be reconstructed, but will also increase in capacity to include an ADA stall at the lower level of the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts.

Two bar areas at the lower level of the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts were damaged due to the 500,000 gallons of water that flooded the lower level on Oct. 10, 2023.

WILKES-BARRE – Although the restoration hasn’t slowed the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts down, they’ve been recovering from significant flood damage to the building’s lower level.

In October 2023, half a million gallons of water flooded the theater, reaching up to 6 feet at its highest point and turning the downstairs Mohegan Lounge, bathrooms, offices, elevator and even brand-new dressing rooms into a whole mess.

Over the past eight months, it’s been an ongoing restoration project to resolve the issues affecting over 11,000 square feet of the historic non-profit arts theater.

The organization has not skipped a beat when it comes to performances for their long-standing stage, however restoring the establishment to its former glory is a sizable feat. Audiences have been patiently dealing with long lines for bathrooms and refreshments, but the team at F.M. Kirby Center looks forward to improving customer experience with this major post-devastation restoration.

“Within two weeks, we were able to get this cleaned and allow people to come back into our building and onto our stage. Within two months, we were able to get our dressing rooms completely finished,” said Joell Yarmel, Executive Director of the F.M. Kirby Center. “So, we had to pivot with everything — but we made it work.”

The Times Leader took a behind the scenes look at the damage to the theater ahead of the sold-out Primus show on Monday, May 6, with over 1,800 expected to attend — a testament to how the theater has continued moving forward despite challenges created by the flood.

“We’re saying no to nothing,” said Joell. “We have not once said no because of the flood.”

F.M. Kirby Center has continued doing everything they can to keep revenue coming in, but it’s a multi-million-dollar insurance claim and the damage has created daily challenges for the theater. The flooding also occurred just after major changes to the management team and Kirby staff — who all rose to the occasion.

“We had all this momentum building up and to have it just completely crash was devastating,” said Yarmel.

“This was a generational change here in the management team and they did not miss a beat when this all happened,” said Jim Reino, Treasurer of the Kirby Center and Chairman of the Building Committee. “The crew we have right now, to perform they way they did was amazing, absolutely amazing.”

F.M. Kirby Center will soon take a summer hiatus starting June 3 through mid-September to complete the work to the lower level as well as address scheduled rooftop maintenance. But, while they work to resolve the flood damage, they want the community to know they’re coming back and they’re coming back strong.

“We can’t keep doing what we do up there without this downstairs,” said Yarmel.

Everything below will need be fully replaced and its reconstruction is well underway. The downstairs bathrooms will be larger, with added baby-changing stations for both the men’s and women’s restrooms. They also intend to restore the downstairs lounge to better accommodate their guests as well as their performers with more options for drinks and refreshments once again.

The Kirby Center had furniture floating through the lower level with the sheer power of the water. The water even ran down the tunnels for the stage, creating unique problems throughout the theater. The flooding created quite a setback just as F.M. Kirby Center was in the midst of their post-COVID revival.

Seeing the severe damage to the lower level, it’s impossible not to think of the 1972 Agnes flood that destroyed much of Wilkes-Barre. But, if the Kirby Center could come back from that flood…they can come back from this one.

“This has given us an opportunity to look at some of the things we do with the bars and the shows that we haven’t thought about before because we lost the bar,” said Jim Reino. “The experience everyone is going to have is going to be better and once we get the extra bar and the restrooms done, it will just be an enhancement for everyone going to the show.”

F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts is looking forward to a fresh start for the fall season with shorter lines and better experiences for all their guests. Although the historic Wilkes-Barre theater has persevered despite the damage, the completion of the lower level restoration project will enable better service to attendees, whether it’s their first trip to the theater or their 100th.

“We’re going to constantly push the boundaries and always try to be better,” said Yarmel. “This did not change our day to day, just added to it.”

The show must go on.