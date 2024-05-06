Main Street Arts Fest Block Party gets everyone involved with food, art, vendors, and entertainment for the whole family.

WILKES-BARRE — The Downtown Main Street Arts District Block Party takes place Saturday, May 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with fun, food, and family-friendly entertainment on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre between South Street and Northampton Street.

This event on the second block of Wilkes-Barre’s Main Street is free for the community and features plenty of activities for both adults and children, including live bands, a magic show, petting zoo, food trucks, and craft vendors.

This block party is happening this year for the first time ever and the celebration comes just weeks after the introduction of the new Dots mural lighting up the block with color and wonder. This installation is based off the children’s book “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds and conveys the idea that we all have a chance to make a mark on this world.

“Art and culture are so essential in developing a community that we wanted to highlight it,” said Zubeen Saeed of Building Blocks, a new learning center on South Main St that’s helped bring the event to life.

Their aim is to bring the community together and invite attention to the thriving creative community we have in Wilkes-Barre’s Arts District, home to the Circle Centre for the Arts, the Sordoni Gallery, and many more artistic outlets.

Live entertainment for the block party includes Triple Fret, Benjamin Yates, SPUD, David Blight Dance, and Have a Art – Live Art Class.

The block party takes place on May 11 starting at 10:00 a.m. with the Young Run 4 Fun —a non-competitive race where adults, children, and families are encouraged to run, jog, walk, or push a stroller over a half-mile course.

Then, 11:30 a.m. marks the ribbon cutting for the Building Blocks Learning Center’s official opening on the block. In line with the brand new center, Main Street Arts District Block Party will feature plenty of activities for children such as face painting, balloon artist, a magician, and more!

Friedman Farms will also be providing free trolley rides to see Downtown Wilkes-Barre from a new perspective.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and support the Main Street Arts District at this community block party and get a good feel for this part of the city.

The second block of Main Street will be blocked off for the event and parking will be free for attendees on Saturday.