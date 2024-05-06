For the sixth episode of the Food Fight Podcast in the Loop Internet studio, Brian DiMattia @Dimafit43 is joined by Andy France, owner of Brasi’s Pizzeria. Pepperoni, pineapple, and the art of pizza-making — it’s not just about what goes on top but the stories underneath.

This conversation takes an affectionate look at the slices of life that pizza represents, from the local ‘Valley Style’ to the controversial ‘bee sting’ pizza, born out of a collaborative innovation.

The two food lovers share laughs and heartwarming stories, discussing the emotional rollercoaster of starting a business and the quirky debates that only true pizza aficionados can appreciate. They also explore local restaurants that bring their dining experiences to life, adding a personal touch in a world dominated by chain restaurants.

