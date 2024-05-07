Joe Nardone presents ‘An Evening of Solid Gold’ featuring Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, The Brooklyn Bridge, The Happenings and Bobby Brooks Wilson at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

WILKES-BARRE — Peter Noone, also known as “Herman” of Herman’s Hermits fame, said when he and so many super groups that comprised the “British Invasion” of the 1960s were starting out, their main objective was to get one of their songs played on the radio.

Herman’s Hermits sure did that.

At the age of 15, Noone achieved international fame as Herman, lead singer of the legendary sixties pop band Herman’s Hermits.

His classic hits included: “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Silhouettes,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” “Just A Little Bit Better,” “Wonderful World,” “There’s A Kind of Hush,” “A Must To Avoid,” “Listen People,” “The End of the World,” and “Dandy.”

Ultimately, Herman’s Hermits sold more than 60 million recordings. In all, 14 singles and seven albums went gold. The Hermits were twice named Cashbox’s “Entertainer of the Year.”

Peter Blair Denis Bernard Noone, now 76, is an English singer-songwriter, guitarist, pianist and actor. He took time Tuesday to speak to the Times Leader about his upcoming appearance in Wilkes-Barre.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will headline a four-act “Evening of Solid Gold” that is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, May 18.

Four acts singing their countless, unforgettable hits, transporting the audience back on a musical journey to a wonderful era in the United States.

Tickets are available at the Kirby Center Box Office, by phone at 570-826-1100, or at kirbycenter.org. Showtime is 7 p.m.

Born in 1947 in Davyhulme, Urmston, United Kingdom — Noone said his hometown is generally regarded as a nice area, known for its suburban feel, green spaces and good amenities offering a balanced lifestyle with proximity to both Manchester city centre and natural retreats.

Noone said his parents, Denis Patrick Noone and Joan Blair Noone, were hard-workers. Noone and his wife, Mireille Strasser Noone were married in 1968, and they have one daughter, Natalie.

Noone fronted Herman’s Hermits from 1964 to 1971, and the group’s sound was styled similarly to the America surf rock they enjoyed listening to. Noone took the nickname “Herman” after the character Sherman in the Rocky & Bullwinkle cartoons.

In the U.S., Herman’s Hermits came right after the Beatles and the Dave Clark 5 and just before the Rolling Stones. They outsold even The Beatles in 1965 and were the biggest selling recording act in the world in 1965 and 1966.

Noone said the Rolling Stones said it best:

“If you stop doing this, you’ll probably die.”

Noone said his musical heroes were Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, the Everly Brothers and Fats Domino.

“The sixties was an an amazing period,” Noone said. “There were so many fantastic people — there were at last 50 performers I wanted to buy their records.”

Noone said when he was growing up and became interested in music, everybody he knew wanted the same thing.

“It was a pretty good time to be in a band,” he said. “And we weren’t competitors — we were musicians and we were all different.”

Noone started naming the bands — the Who, Zombies, Kinks, Animals, Dave Clark 5, The Beatles and many more.

“We just had the same inspiration,” Noone said. “We wanted to be on the radio with Elvis, Roy Orbison, Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, the Everly Brothers.”

Noone talked about how the sixties not only changed music, but also fashion and behavior and hairstyles.

“We just wanted people to buy our records,” Noone said. “We wanted to sing songs that people liked.”

Noone said he still finds it amazing to hear people sing along to songs like “Mrs. Brown” and “Kind of a Hush” — “all over the world.”

Noone said traveling city to city is an adventure — no two audiences are the same.

“I look at it and I’m thrilled that I am paid to do my hobby,” Noone said. “I just wanted to make a record and here I am.”

Noone said he has “an incredible record collection’ and he enjoys hosting “Something Good with Peter Noone” every Saturday on SiriusXM. Noone not only plays the great songs of the sixties, he tells stories about the performers and the songs.

“There’s a saying that goes ‘if you remember the sixties, you weren’t there,’” Noone said. “Well, I was there, and I do remember.”

Noone said he thinks the last 60 years or so have been “the best ever.” He said he’s not sure the next 60 will be nearly as good.

“These years have been the best ever musically,” Noone said. And we listened to all that gear music for free — on the radio.”

Noone said he never has a set list of songs when he performs.

“We always do the big Herman’s Hermits hits and we do some Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5 — the other night we did Love Potion #9,” he said. “And if the audience likes to sing along, we will be sure to play songs for them to sing to.”

Accompanied by his band, Herman’s Hermits, Noone consistently plays to sold-out venues the world over. He has a legion of faithful fans — known as “Noonatics” — whose loyalty is unparalleled.

Co-headlining the Kirby Center show will be The Brooklyn Bridge, formed when Johnny Maestro, the Crests’ lead singer, joined with Dion’s backup singers and the Rhythm Method’s horn players.

In addition to Johnny’s Crest hits (“16 Candles,” “The Angels Listened In” and “Step by Step),” the Bridge’s hits include “The Worst that Could Happen,” “Welcome Me Love,” “Blessed is the Rain,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “Your Husband, My Wife.”

The Happenings, featuring original lead singer Bob Miranda, had four gold records: “See You in September, (International #1 and still ranked in the top 100 summer songs in pop history), “I Got Rhythm,” “Go Away Little Girl” and “My Mammy.”

Opening the show will be Bobby Brooks Wilson, son of Jackie Wilson (“Mr. Excitement”). Bobby recreates the on-stage persona of Jackie, including his uncanny resemblance, voice and moves on songs like “Lonely Teardrops,” “Higher and Higher,” “To Be Loved” and “I’ll be Satisfied.”

Something tells us that everyone attending the concert on May 18 will be in for “something good.”

