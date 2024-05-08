Take mom out for some live music this weekend throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania, no matter her music taste.

There’s plenty to see, do, and hear this Mother’s Day weekend from the Tim McGraw concert at Mohegan Sun Arena at the Casey Plaza (for the country moms) to the Nothing More & Wage War concert (for the rocker moms). There’s always a little something playing for everybody from Thirsty Thursday through Sunday Funday in NEPA.

All venues/events listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Legendary American country music star, Tim Mcgraw comes to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday, May 11, for a sold-out concert. Along this stop on his “Standing Room Only Tour 2024,” he’ll also be joined by Carly Pearce.

by: Gabrielle Lang

MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

Tim McGraw

SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.

MAIN STREET ARTS FEST BLOCK PARTY

Triple Fret, Benjamin Yates, SPUD

SAT, MAY 11, 10:00 A.M.

2ND FRIDAY PITTSTON ARTWALK

Gary & Caroline Falzone

FRI, MAY 10, 4:00 P.M.

RIVER WAVE COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL @ Moonlite Drive-in

Various Artists @ Moonlite Drive-in

SATURDAY, MAY 11, 1:30 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

KISS Army – A Tribute to KISS @ Party on the Patio

THURS, MAY 9, 7:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, MAY 9, 8:30 P.M.

–

Bill Hoffman Band @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, MAY 9, 9:30 P.M.

–

Jay Orrell Solo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, MAY 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans @ Breakers

FRI, MAY 10, 8:30 P.M.

–

Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace

SAT, MAY 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

UUU @ Breakers

SAT, MAY 11, 8:30 P.M.

–

Stealing Neil @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MAY 11, 9:30 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Doug and Sean

FRI, MAY 10, 6:30 P.M.

–

Dave and Chae

SAT, MAY 11, 6:30 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ Sosa

FRI, MAY 10, 9:00 P.M.

–

A Zeppelin Thing @ The Pavilion

SAT, MAY 11, 8:30 P.M.

LITZY’S LOUNGE

Snowblind

SAT, MAY 11, 9:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Frankie and Toby

FRI, MAY 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

Saints of Sabbath

FRI, MAY 10, 9:30 P.M.

–

Meet Me On Marcie

SAT, MAY 11, 9:30 P.M.

WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER

David Foster & Katherine McPhee

THURS, MAY 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Nothing More & Wage War

FRI, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Pink Talking Fish

THURS, MAY 9, 7:30 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Eaglemania – The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute

FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Get Poison’d – A Tribute to Poison

SAT, MAY 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

The British Invasion Years

SUN, MAY 12, 3:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

The Beards Duo

THURS, MAY 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

Giants of Science

FRI, MAY 10, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

SAT, MAY 11, 9:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

South Side Five @ thejoint53

FRI, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Untouchables @ thejoint53

SAT, MAY 11, 8:00 P.M.

ORIGINAL POCONO PUB

Bill Rooth

FRI, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Pocono Duo

SAT, MAY 11, 8:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Midnite Rhythm Section

FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Serene Green

SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Chris Shrive

SUN, MAY 12, 4:00 P.M.

SCRANTON ART HAUS

Dashboard Mary

SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Mark Stuart

FRI, MAY 10, 6:30 P.M.

–

Brendan Smith

SAT, MAY 11, 6:30 P.M.

–

Blues Jam

SUN, MAY 12, 3:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

The Wanabees

FRI, MAY 10, 7:30 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ College Prom Night

THURS, MAY 9, 9:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP

ADHD

SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

Eddie Appnel

FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Toasted

SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.

1905 TAVERN

Mare & Meg

FRI, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Carmine Gontz

THURS, MAY 9, 5:00 P.M.

–

William Spanton Trio

FRI, MAY 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Harrison’s

SAT, MAY 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dan Engvaldsen

SUN, MAY 12, 2:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Tom Molinaro

FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

SAT, MAY 11, 8:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

$haken Band – Eddie Money Tribute

FRI, MAY 10, 9:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, MAY 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Jeanne & Gary

FRI, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Jordan Allen

THURS, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brit & Kenny

FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler Orchestra

SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Naomi & Alex

SUN, MAY 12, 3:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Bad Bad Hats w/ Rosary Guild and Brianna Collins

THURS, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Teddy Young & The Rugged Individuals w/ Bill Sordoni & Scott Henry

FRI, MAY 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

Solar Federation – Tribute to Rush

SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Paul Martin

SAT, MAY 11, 6:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Who’s Bad – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience @ Sherman Theater

FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Truth – Jeff Beck Tribute @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dan & Joe @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, MAY !0, 7:00 P.M.

–

Community Drum Circle @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, MAY 11, 12:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

MEGABAND

FRI, MAY 10, 5:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Gary Allan

THURS, MAY 9, 8:00 P.M.

BEER BOYS

SUPER DJ RICH STEELE

FRI, MAY 10, 10:00 P.M.

–

SUPER DJ RICH STEELE

SAT, MAY 11, 10:00 P.M.

–

Lisa Provau

SUN, MAY 12, 4:00 P.M.

FIRE AND ICE ON TOBY CREEK

The Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio

FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR & GRILL

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

SUN, MAY 12, 4:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

The Werhun Duo

FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nick Mich

SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Marty Monahan

SUN, MAY 12, 12:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Buzz Ayres

THURS, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Marty & Tatiana

FRI, MAY 10, 9:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.