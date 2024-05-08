Take mom out for some live music this weekend throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania, no matter her music taste.
There’s plenty to see, do, and hear this Mother’s Day weekend from the Tim McGraw concert at Mohegan Sun Arena at the Casey Plaza (for the country moms) to the Nothing More & Wage War concert (for the rocker moms). There’s always a little something playing for everybody from Thirsty Thursday through Sunday Funday in NEPA.
All venues/events listed in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Legendary American country music star, Tim Mcgraw comes to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday, May 11, for a sold-out concert. Along this stop on his “Standing Room Only Tour 2024,” he’ll also be joined by Carly Pearce.
by: Gabrielle Lang
MOHEGAN SUN ARENA
Tim McGraw
SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.
MAIN STREET ARTS FEST BLOCK PARTY
Triple Fret, Benjamin Yates, SPUD
SAT, MAY 11, 10:00 A.M.
2ND FRIDAY PITTSTON ARTWALK
Gary & Caroline Falzone
FRI, MAY 10, 4:00 P.M.
RIVER WAVE COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL @ Moonlite Drive-in
Various Artists @ Moonlite Drive-in
SATURDAY, MAY 11, 1:30 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
KISS Army – A Tribute to KISS @ Party on the Patio
THURS, MAY 9, 7:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Breakers
THURS, MAY 9, 8:30 P.M.
–
Bill Hoffman Band @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, MAY 9, 9:30 P.M.
–
Jay Orrell Solo @ Embers Terrace
FRI, MAY 10, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans @ Breakers
FRI, MAY 10, 8:30 P.M.
–
Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace
SAT, MAY 11, 6:00 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
UUU @ Breakers
SAT, MAY 11, 8:30 P.M.
–
Stealing Neil @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MAY 11, 9:30 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
Doug and Sean
FRI, MAY 10, 6:30 P.M.
–
Dave and Chae
SAT, MAY 11, 6:30 P.M.
AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL
DJ Sosa
FRI, MAY 10, 9:00 P.M.
–
A Zeppelin Thing @ The Pavilion
SAT, MAY 11, 8:30 P.M.
LITZY’S LOUNGE
Snowblind
SAT, MAY 11, 9:00 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS
Frankie and Toby
FRI, MAY 10, 6:00 P.M.
–
Saints of Sabbath
FRI, MAY 10, 9:30 P.M.
–
Meet Me On Marcie
SAT, MAY 11, 9:30 P.M.
WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER
David Foster & Katherine McPhee
THURS, MAY 9, 8:00 P.M.
–
Nothing More & Wage War
FRI, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.
THE RITZ THEATER
Pink Talking Fish
THURS, MAY 9, 7:30 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Eaglemania – The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute
FRI, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Get Poison’d – A Tribute to Poison
SAT, MAY 11, 8:00 P.M.
–
The British Invasion Years
SUN, MAY 12, 3:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
The Beards Duo
THURS, MAY 9, 6:00 P.M.
–
Giants of Science
FRI, MAY 10, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Boastfuls
SAT, MAY 11, 9:00 P.M.
RIKASAONMAIN
South Side Five @ thejoint53
FRI, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Untouchables @ thejoint53
SAT, MAY 11, 8:00 P.M.
ORIGINAL POCONO PUB
Bill Rooth
FRI, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
Pocono Duo
SAT, MAY 11, 8:00 P.M.
NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY
Midnite Rhythm Section
FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Serene Green
SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
Chris Shrive
SUN, MAY 12, 4:00 P.M.
SCRANTON ART HAUS
Dashboard Mary
SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.
ARLO’S TAVERN
Mark Stuart
FRI, MAY 10, 6:30 P.M.
–
Brendan Smith
SAT, MAY 11, 6:30 P.M.
–
Blues Jam
SUN, MAY 12, 3:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
The Wanabees
FRI, MAY 10, 7:30 P.M.
–
Friend of the Gypsy
SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.
THE MINES UNDERGROUND
DJ Venom X @ College Prom Night
THURS, MAY 9, 9:00 P.M.
III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP
ADHD
SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE
Eddie Appnel
FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Toasted
SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.
1905 TAVERN
Mare & Meg
FRI, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Carmine Gontz
THURS, MAY 9, 5:00 P.M.
–
William Spanton Trio
FRI, MAY 10, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Harrison’s
SAT, MAY 11, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dan Engvaldsen
SUN, MAY 12, 2:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Tom Molinaro
FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
SAT, MAY 11, 8:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
$haken Band – Eddie Money Tribute
FRI, MAY 10, 9:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, MAY 9, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Jeanne & Gary
FRI, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Jordan Allen
THURS, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brit & Kenny
FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler Orchestra
SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
Naomi & Alex
SUN, MAY 12, 3:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Bad Bad Hats w/ Rosary Guild and Brianna Collins
THURS, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Teddy Young & The Rugged Individuals w/ Bill Sordoni & Scott Henry
FRI, MAY 10, 6:00 P.M.
–
Solar Federation – Tribute to Rush
SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.
BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST
Paul Martin
SAT, MAY 11, 6:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Who’s Bad – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience @ Sherman Theater
FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Truth – Jeff Beck Tribute @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery
FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dan & Joe @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, MAY !0, 7:00 P.M.
–
Community Drum Circle @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, MAY 11, 12:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
MEGABAND
FRI, MAY 10, 5:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Gary Allan
THURS, MAY 9, 8:00 P.M.
BEER BOYS
SUPER DJ RICH STEELE
FRI, MAY 10, 10:00 P.M.
–
SUPER DJ RICH STEELE
SAT, MAY 11, 10:00 P.M.
–
Lisa Provau
SUN, MAY 12, 4:00 P.M.
FIRE AND ICE ON TOBY CREEK
The Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio
FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S BAR & GRILL
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
SUN, MAY 12, 4:00 P.M.
BEST CIGAR PUB
The Werhun Duo
FRI, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nick Mich
SAT, MAY 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
Marty Monahan
SUN, MAY 12, 12:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Buzz Ayres
THURS, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Marty & Tatiana
FRI, MAY 10, 9:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.