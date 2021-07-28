🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Art League is accepting artworks for the August 2021 Third Friday Member’s Exhibition, which will open on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. The Exhibit will run through Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

You may submit up to two artworks (space permitting at the discretion of WVAL) for the exhibit with no required theme for this month’s artworks. However, please do not pre-register artworks that you have already exhibited at the WVAL tent at the 2021 Fine Arts Fiesta.

The drop-off date is Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, between noon and 2 p.m. Save time and pre-register your artworks by 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, by emailing your submission information (your name, title of artwork, medium, price if for sale) to wval.info@gmail.com.

As with all work submitted, it must be properly wired and ready to hang. The league can’t take responsibility for frames that are broken, chipped, taped together, wired with string, or have any broken glass. Saw tooth wire hangers are not permitted. All frames, glass, and mats should be clean of any debris or dirt.

Any artwork that is not properly wired and ready for hanging will not be accepted.