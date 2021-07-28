🔊 Listen to this

Hello again. It’s your friendly neighborhood domestic nightmare here with some more household tips.

Disappearing socks

We are all aware that there is a portal in the back of every dryer that sucks at least one sock per pair into its void with every cycle.

I am not well-versed enough in sorcery to teach you how to close that portal, but I do have a tip for thwarting its effect.

I knew for years that I needed to buy a laundry bag for my delicates, after suffering countless casualties — fragile clothing items tangled and destroyed by the merciless vortexes of the washer and dryer. I finally bought a pack of them recently, and that’s when I hatched this tip.

Now, instead of tossing my socks in the laundry basket at the end of the day, I put them straight into a laundry bag. They get washed and dried all together, and then sorted and put away.

It seems so simple, but it’s been a game changer.

Do you have a tip for using laundry bags? Do you hate laundry bags? Do you hate me? Send whatever over to tpennello@timesleader.com.

Order of operations

Here’s one that may draw ire from the seasoned cleaners.

Not because it’s a bad system, but because it’s pretty obvious. It took me a little while to figure it out on my own, so it’s either not as obvious as it sounds or I take a particularly long time to catch on to things. Who knows? Either way, here is the tip.

What order do you clean in?

You might think it doesn’t matter. But doing things in the right order can really make cleaning a lot easier, and with better results.

• Clean from top to bottom. You don’t want to sweep the floor before you wipe down the table, because whatever is on the table will go on the floor and you’ll just have to sweep again. And, for goodness sake, don’t mop until you are absolutely sure you’re done with everything else. There is nothing more defeating than realizing that you have a bunch of crumbs stuck to your wet floor.

• It is also important to choose a horizontal direction to clean in, and stick to it. It doesn’t matter if you go clockwise or counterclockwise, but choose whatever feels right and get into that habit. You’ll do a lot less running around and will have an easier time focusing on the surfaces at hand.

• If there is dust on the surface you’re cleaning, dust before introducing any liquid cleaners. Once the dust gets wet and you wipe the surface, it starts to ball up and becomes more difficult to remove.

• This one is pretty obvious, but always sweep before you mop. This is for pretty much the same reason it’s a good idea to dust before using liquids.

• I have a gas stove, so it’s a bit of a pain to clean. Sometimes I let it go a little too long (I know, I know) and end up with a lot of greasy, burned crumbs and such. I used to try to pick up the debris while I wiped the stove, and that was a hassle. Then I started sweeping all of it onto the floor and then cleaning both (why did I do that?). Now I hit it with a relatively cheap handheld vacuum. It works like a charm. Bonus points if the attachment lets you scrape stuff up that’s stuck. Make sure you aren’t planning on using the vacuum on much else, though, because it’s probably going to get pretty greasy. I use that vacuum to pick up rogue cat litter, because I don’t really want to do that with my main vacuum either.

What did I miss? Let me know by emailing tpennello@timesleader.com.