🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The highly-successful and popular hit-filled summer package tour, “Happy Together,” will include a stop at the F.M. Kirby Center on Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Entering its 12th year, the hit-filled lineup features returning favorites and new additions — the Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Association, Classics IV, the Vogues and the Cowsills.

The touring sensation that has criss-crossed the nation delighting audiences for a decade returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s – undeniable 40 solid gold smash hits.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tickets are only available online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby member presale begins Wednesday, June 16, at 10 a.m.

The Turtles are best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound. With hits such as “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be With Me,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Showed Me,” and the title of the tour, “Happy Together,” the band ruled the airwaves in the late ‘60s. Ron Dante joins the line-up to delight with his own mega-hit, “Sugar Sugar.”

Gary Puckett & the Union Gap will feature Gary’s trademark voice, belting out his hits one more time. Fans will affectionately remember “Young Girl,” “Over You,” “Woman, Woman,” “This Girl Is A Woman Now,” “Lady Willpower,” “Don’t Give In To Him,” and more.

Also returning to the tour for 2021 is the Association, who enjoyed massive radio success in the ‘60s with such No. 1 hits as “Cherish,” “Windy,” “Never My Love,” and “Along Comes Mary.” This iconic vocal group was a staple on AM radio in the 1960s.

Joining Happy Together for 2021 is Classics IV with their southern soft rock sound They are one of the most popular and influential pop groups of the 60s and 70s. They achieved phenomenal success with multi-platinum hits “Spooky,” “Stormy,” “Traces,” and Everyday With You Girl.”

Brand new to the touring family for 2021 are the Vogues. Also known for their harmony-driven pop sound, the Vogues had numerous Top 10 hits with singles such as “Five O’Clock World,” “You’re The One,” “My Special Angel,” and “Turn Around Look At Me.”

Rounding out the bill are the Cowsills, the harmonious family act (two brothers and a sister) that inspired the smash hit ‘60s television show, “The Partridge Family.” They are sure to delight with their best-known songs, “Hair,” “Indian Lake,” “The Rain, The Park & Other Things (I Love The Flower Girl)” and more.