PITTSTON — Artist and advocate Helen Lavelle has linked her art collections to causes that have deep personal meaning to her. Some of that work will be exhibited at Art E Fekts Gallery, 71 South Main St., Pittston.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, June 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. Sales of the art during the show will help support Art E Fekts Gallery and our local art community. The exhibition continues through July 17 during gallery hours. For more information visit www.helenlavelleartist.com.

