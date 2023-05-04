We’re in an exciting age for Star Wars media. The television series we have gotten over the past few years (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor) have given us stories about new and familiar characters, expanding the mythos of the galaxy far, far away. This phase is accessible to diehards and casuals alike, and there seems to be something resembling harmony amongst Star Wars fans… or at least as close as we can get to such a thing.

To celebrate this May the Fourth, I’m taking a look at each and every episode of live-action Star Wars television. This is a day to praise the things we love about Star Wars, and I am prepared to do just that. I’m picking one scene from each episode that sticks out to me for one reason or another, from the goofy to the emotional; I love them all. I’ve attempted to separate things by series, so if you aren’t caught up, you needn’t worry about spoilers. Enjoy!

The Mandalorian: Season 1

“The Mandalorian”

One Scene I Love: The ending scene, where Mando fries IG-11 and first lays eyes on Baby Yoda (Real name: Grogu). An incredible hook to keep everyone invested.

“The Child”

One Scene I Love: Grogu using the Force for the first time on-screen, confirming that he has more in common with Yoda than appearance.

“The Sin”

One Scene I Love: Mando’s escape from Nevarro with help from his cult, the Children of the Watch, is still one of the show’s best action sequences.

“Sanctuary”

One Scene I Love: Omera attempting to take off Mando’s helmet and give him a break from a life of crime. He wasn’t quite ready to accept the bliss.

“The Gunslinger”

One Scene I Love: The teasing introduction of Boba Fett, which would turn out to be one of the most revisited moments in the show’s expanding web.

“The Prisoner”

One Scene I Love: Mando taking each mercenary out one-by-one, a string of scenes that plays more like a horror movie than anything else we’ve seen in Star Wars.

“The Reckoning”

One Scene I Love: I don’t love that Kuiil dies after being one of the coolest characters on the show, but his demise is a brutal closing moment that hits like a ton of bricks.

“Redemption”

One Scene I Love: We learn what Mando (Real name: Din Djarin) looks like under his helmet in one of the more touching (and surprisingly humorous) scenes in the series.

The Mandalorian: Season 2

“The Marshal”

One Scene I Love: The introduction of Cobb Vanth, portrayed by Timothy Olyphant in an Emmy-nominated performance. Every lawman in every show needs to be played by Tim.

“The Passenger”

One Scene I Love: Grogu eating frog eggs is disgusting, evil and absolutely hilarious. This little fella needs to be watched closely.

“The Heiress”

One Scene I Love: Din and Grogu getting attacked and then Bo-Katan, Koska and Axe saving them is an incredible turn of emotions from fear to triumph.

“The Siege”

One Scene I Love: The return of Dr. Penn Pershing in hologram form, seemingly adding much-needed context to the controversial sequel trilogy.

“The Jedi”

One Scene I Love: Ahsoka Tano referencing Anakin Skywalker and Yoda, speaking Grogu’s name for the first time, and recognizing that the prequel films exist.

“The Tragedy”

One Scene I Love: Boba Fett signing on to become Din Djarin’s friend, the moment so many fans were waiting for since the inception of the “MandoVerse.”

“The Believer”

One Scene I Love: Migs Mayfeld, played by former Star Wars hater Bill Burr, blowing away his former Imperial superior in a scene that could have fit in “Inglorious Basterds.”

“The Rescue”

One Scene I Love: The appearance of Luke Skywalker, of course. It’s a moment so epic that Pedro Pascal had to take off his helmet and see it with his own eyes.

The Mandalorian: Season 3

“The Apostate”

One Scene I Love: Seeing the design of pirate Captain Gorian Shard was nice. He’s a real Swamp Thing meets Blackbeard type of character.

“The Mines of Mandalore”

One Scene I Love: Grogu getting a chance to be on his own and showing that he is more than capable of defending himself.

“The Convert”

One Scene I Love: Pershing and Elia Kane eating popsicles while strolling around Coruscant is so much fun, especially if you’re from the prequels generation.

“The Foundling”

One Scene I Love: Ahmed Best as Kelleran Beq getting his deserved due by being the person to save Grogu from the Jedi Temple. A great moment within and without the show.

“The Pirate”

One Scene I Love: The stiffs of the New Republic showing themselves to be a largely uncaring bunch is an interesting parallel to the real world.

“Guns for Hire”

One Scene I Love: Jack Black inviting Din, Bo-Katan and Grogu to dine with him, mostly because everything Jack Black does is awesome.

“The Spies”

One Scene I Love: Paz Vizsla being an absolute unit until the bitter end, instantly skyrocketing him onto the shortlist of best characters in the series.

“The Return”

One Scene I Love: Grogu and Din finally getting a moment of peace and quiet on their private ranch, the moment they’ve both quietly wanted since their journey began.

The Book of Boba Fett

“The Tribes of Tatooine”

One Scene I Love: Boba’s fight scene against the desert monster, showing his ruthlessness, fighting prowess and value to the tribe.

“Stranger in a Strange Land”

One Scene I Love: The train heist, possibly the best scene that includes Boba Fett in the show that bears his name. The Tusken raiders have come a long way since 1977.

“The Streets of Mos Eisley”

One Scene I Love: Anything besides the infamously bad speeder bike chase. Actually, the best scene is the fight against Krrsantan. Great way to end a flashback.

“The Gathering Storm”

One Scene I Love: The campfire scene between Fennec Shand and Boba, in which affirms his renewed purpose and strength. It’s Temuera Morrison’s best scene from an acting perspective.

“Return of the Mandalorian”

One Scene I Love: Din taking his new hot rod out for a spin, getting stopped by the space police, running from the cops and describing the experience as “wizard.”

“From the Desert Comes a Stranger”

One Scene I Love: Cobb Vanth having a shoot-out with Cad Bane, a classic meeting between marshal and outlaw. Vanth would’ve had him, too, if the deputy didn’t run his mouth.

“In the Name of Honor”

One Scene I Love: Din and Boba teaming up to fight the local spice dealers, picking each other up physically and spiritually as they go.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

“Part I”

One Scene I Love: Broken Ben Kenobi can’t bring himself to defend his co-worker against a bully. There’s a clear signal that he has a long way to go to find his more iconic hero form.

“Part II”

One Scene I Love: Kenobi finds out that Anakin Skywalker is still alive. The highlight of the scene is the jump cut from Kenobi’s fearful eyes to the rage-filled ones of Darth Vader.

“Part III”

One Scene I Love: The Path is shown to be Star Wars’ Underground Railroad. I love seeing the hope in Obi-Wan’s glare when he sees that his old ally, Quinlan Vos, survived the Jedi purge.

“Part IV”

One Scene I Love: When Kenobi finds that the Inquisitors have been killing and pickling their Jedi victims, and then turning them into trophies. Extremely disturbing stuff.

“Part V”

One Scene I Love: The opening shots of the episode, showing young Obi-Wan and Anakin sparring on Coruscant. It’s an excellent, recurring framing device for the rest of the episode.

“Part VI”

One Scene I Love: The fight scene between Obi-Wan and Vader, specifically the aftermath when Obi-Wan tearfully apologizes for failing his former pupil, who he refers to as “Darth.”

Andor

“Kassa”

One Scene I Love: Cassian murdering a pair of corporate weirdos in a dark alley. It’s a gritty opening to the best Star Wars show.

“That Would Be Me”

One Scene I Love: The intimate moment between Bix and Timm is surprisingly mature, but it also builds their relationship nicely before their critical roles are played.

“Reckoning”

One Scene I Love: Luthen Rael and Cassian flee from Ferrix, intercut with flashbacks of young Kassa getting taken in by Maarva and Clem. Beautiful editing to close the show’s first arc.

“Aldhani”

One Scene I Love: The relationship between Mon Mothma and her awful husband, Perrin, is shown for the first time. We hate it for Mothma, but their contentious first scene is gripping.

“The Axe Forgets”

One Scene I Love: Skeen gives Cassian the rundown on what makes each rebel a fighter in one of the most well-written dialogue scenes you’ll see in any series.

“The Eye”

One Scene I Love: Nemik shouting for Cassian to climb as he clings to his very last shreds of life. Rest in peace, Nemik, a true hero of the rebellion.

“Announcement”

One Scene I Love: The first live action appearance of Wullf Yularen since the original film. His reference to Palpatine is a quick and effective way of pulling the galaxy’s politics together.

“Narkina 5”

One Scene I Love: Tay Kolma absolutely wrecking Perrin with a passive-aggressive diss of biblical proportions. In a world of Perrin’s, be a Tay.

“Nobody’s Listening”

One Scene I Love: The final line, “No more than twelve,” hits hard and perfectly sets up the powerhouse that is the following episode.

“One Way Out”

One Scene I Love: Luthen’s epic monologue. Rarely will you see a character’s philosophies and desires so neatly expressed in a single scene. Honorable mention goes to Kino Loy not being able to swim.

“Daughter of Ferrix” – Andor

One Scene I Love: Cassian is told his mother has passed. It’s an effective offscreen death. Cassian doesn’t get his closure, and neither do we.

“Rix Road” – Andor

One Scene I Love: I can only pick one? Give me the whole sequence that includes the build-up and interruption of Maarva Andor’s funeral and self-eulogy. “Fight the empire!”