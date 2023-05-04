PITTSTON —The Junior League of Wilkes Barre hosts their Annual Cornhole Tournament at Susquehanna Brewing Co. on Sunday, May 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to support the Domestic Violence Service Center.

Come hang out, enjoy a beverage, and toss some bags for a great cause! Attendees can enjoy raffle baskets, a food truck, live music, and lots of fun throughout the cornhole tournament for both participants and spectators. And…it’s lookin’ like the best weather of the week!

Event tickets cost $30.00 for an individual or $60.00 for a team of two individuals to participate in the tournament. Tickets will also be sold for spectators at $25.00. Tickets are available for purchase online. All proceeds go to supporting the Domestic Violence Service Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Registration for the cornhole starts at 11:30 a.m. and tournament ticket sales end at 12 p.m. the day of the event. Spectator tickets, however, remain available after the event start time, so come on down even if you’re not playing! Each ticket includes 2 SBC beers and a food voucher to be used at the brewery’s resident food truck. Children under 12 are free.

The Junior League of Wilkes-Barre’s Cornhole Tournament has already been a running tradition for years, but this is the first time the event takes place at Susquehanna Brewing Co. in Pittston. The outdoor venue allows the Junior League to make the day family-friendly and to accommodate everybody who wants to stop by this year.

This cause is the perfect match for The Junior League of Wilkes-Barre, a women-led organization of leaders in our community who are dedicated to giving back. The Domestic Violence Service Center in Wilkes-Barre helps victims of domestic abuse and their children receive the help they need, in whatever situation they may be in. So, Sunday’s event demonstrates women supporting women at its finest.

“Our league is generally focused on helping women and children in the community, and also focused on women in leadership as well. Everything we do, we tie that in somehow. So, what better way than the Domestic Violence Service Center,” said Brittany Quinn, Assistant District Attorney and Chair for Junior League of Wilkes-Barre.

The Domestic Violence Service Center provides invaluable resources to victims of domestic violence directly in our area. The Center provides 24 hours a day, 7 days a week telephone access to counselors who can provide information to victims of domestic violence, including information about obtaining a Protection From Abuse Order, referrals to other community centers. The Center also has an emergency shelter that is available for victims of domestic violence and their children. All services offered by the Domestic Violence Service Center are free and confidential. They have a 24/7 hotline for those in need at 1-800-424-5600.

With her work at the District Attorney’s Office of Luzerne County, Quinn often works with the Domestic Violence Service Center and sees the need first-hand. “There’s a much higher need now that everything’s opened back up. So, seeing what we are able to provide for them is what I’m looking forward to,” said Quinn.

In 2022 alone, the Domestic Violence Service Center served over 2600 victims and over 200 children. They also sheltered 131 victims and 125 children in need. They’ve supported our community, and now it’s time for us to support them…and have a little fun doing so!

The Junior League of Wilkes-Barre consists of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s leading women. They work year-round with non-profit organizations, service projects, and charitable causes throughout Luzerne County and its surrounding areas. Originally founded in 1901, The Junior League spans out nationwide and is still going strong with servitude.

Oh, and these ladies don’t mess around. The Junior League’s Service Chairs include Assistant District Attorney Brittany Quinn, Katrina Wallace who works as a Premium Auditor at Berkshire Hathaway GUARD, and Shiloh Coccodrilli who’s a member of the Team Jesicca Skoloda real estate team. Each bring something unique to the table that’s all their own. These powerful local leaders and the rest of the Junior League members set a strong example for young people within the community. They’re always open to new members, so be sure to check out the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre.

President of the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre, Katie Sypniewski said she joined back in 2017 because not only was community service important to her, but also because it was a group of women giving back. “You get to meet all these different women and all of their different strengths. There are so many women doing great things out there that want to help, and I think that can get a little overshadowed,” said Sypniewski.

”I moved back into town from college and thought, ‘I would love to make new friends’, and I realized all these women are after the same thing I’m after,” said Sypniewski. “—They show you what you’re capable leadership-wise.”

Sponsors for the event include Valley Chevrolet, Community Bank, and McCarthy Tire. and many more. Come out this Sunday, May 7 for the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre’s annual cornhole tournament at Susquehanna Brewing Co. for some outdoor recreation that supports the community.

The Domestic Violence Service Center can be reached at 570-823-7312 or toll-free at 1-800-424-5600 if you need someone to talk to.