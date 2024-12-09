In the Loop Internet Studio is Tony Cerimele. Join host Brian DiMattia as Tony shares his thrilling experience of his journey to becoming a 2X world-renowned pizza champion.

With humor and heart, Tony reflects on his family’s rich pizza-making history, his fateful encounter with his wife in the heart of Old Forge’s pizza culture, and the supportive community spirit that has fueled his passion.

They explore diverse pizza styles, from crispy Jersey-style pies to nostalgic fried delights, and indulge in lively foodie chats about snacks and culinary memories.

Tune in for a celebration of culinary passion, personal growth, and the joy of sharing great food with a champion who has truly savored success.

