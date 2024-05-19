In the Loop Internet studio, Brian DiMattia is joined by Jordan Galasso, owner of FIT AF Nutrition based out of Carbondale. Together, they tackle the noise of nutrition and fitness myths, replacing them with solid, scientific principles.

Expect to come away with a clear understanding of the importance of a calorie deficit, the role of protein, and why the latest diet fads might not be your ticket to sustainable health.

The two also share their respective paths from the brink of self-destruction from addiction, to the pinnacles of personal achievement.

Brian and Jordan speak on the societal pressures and ethical debates that encompass sports and personal well-being, ranging from steroid use in sports to the pressure of performance, to finding purpose beyond addiction, and the joy of food.

