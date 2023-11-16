This week back in the blu door studio, Bill Corcoran sits down with Adrea Garza, mom of the mom + twins (Haven & Koti) influencer trio @garzacrew from Edmond, Oklahoma. What started out as a fun and creative way for Adrea to document her daughters growing up, turned into a full blown media company amassing 4.6 million followers.

Adrea Garza’s career goal was to work her way up the corporate ladder and become CEO by 40. She still achieved her goal, but in a way that she never imagined, now running a media empire of her own with the people she enjoys spending time with most — her kids.

In this episode, they delve into her life-changing decision of leaving her pharmaceutical sales career to become a full-time mother and content creator, and the domino effect it had, leading to a viral moment on TikTok during the 2020 election. We also talk about her and her daughters’ business ventures and goals, the potential of a reality TV series, and parenting in a digital age.

