Today’s episode in the Sweat Tent studio dives into the journey of Patrick Sandone, who transitioned from the high-intensity world of Wall Street investment banking to the entrepreneurial path of founding, scaling, and selling his tech startup, Net Driven.

Inspired by his grandfather’s advice to take more risks, Patrick created Net Driven by leveraging his background in investment banking, venture capital, and his experience working for his family’s tire business. We discuss the challenges of scaling businesses, the value of self-discovery, and the critical importance of emotional intelligence for both personal and professional success.

Patrick’s latest tech startup, The GUIDE App, reflects his ongoing passion for entrepreneurship, tech, and mental health. The groundbreaking app is designed to support first responders and veterans in high-pressure roles by providing a safe, anonymous platform for mental wellness.

Finally, they take a look into the future, pondering AI’s potential to enhance human consciousness and capabilities.

