Street Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Park is a 100% no kill, volunteer-based local shelter in the heart of Scranton’s Nay Aug Park.

Stop by Mutant Brewing from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, to support the kitty cats!

True to its name, The Movie Meow presents a charity event at Mutant Brewing on Saturday, November 2, to support Street Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Park.

SCRANTON — Looking for something CAT-tastic to do this upcoming weekend? How about an easy, breezy event that will not only be a good time, but also doubles as a charity? Relaxed fun and giving back to the community, can’t get much better than that this fall!

Movie master and bonafide cat-lover Christopher Vernon is teaming up with the Street Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Park, a 100% no kill, completely volunteer-based local shelter located right in the heart of the beautiful “mini Central Park,” Nay Aug Park in Lackawanna

County. Christopher adopted his boy from the shelter back in March, and says the St. Cats of Nay Aug Park was, “Totally ‘PAW’some!”

Stray and feral cats are a major issue around our Northeastern Pennsylvania cities if you haven’t noticed lately, and with the frosty nights rolling in, now more than ever these precious fur babies are in need of a bit of community support.

Not only does the Street Cats of Nay Aug Park adopt out, they also host a mobile spay unit around once a week to try and keep down the growing feline over-population. Now, who doesn’t love supporting an underdog, well “under-cat,” but you get it. Haha.

The crucial, kindhearted event will be held at popular Scranton hot spot, Mutant Brewing (Yummy Tacos BTW!) located right near Courthouse Square on Saturday, November 2, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket entry is $20, which includes your first beer, or non-alcoholic beverage, with the remainder going to the Nay Aug shelter located in the former zoo.

If you cannot attend, you can also help out by dropping off food, litter, blankets, towels, cleaning supplies, etc. during the event at Mutant Brewing or at the shelter itself at your own convenience. Meow!