OnTheStacks – Breaking The Silence on Veteran PTSD & Mental Health | Ep.162 “Walk With Frank” Q&A

This episode is a previously live Q&A moderated by Bill Corcoran at the F.M. Kirby Center following the showing of the Documentary film, “Walk With Frank.” The Q&A features film subject & Vietnam War Veteran, Frank Romeo, and filmmakers & co-owners of Mayers Films, Matt & Ryan Mayers.

At 70 years old, Vietnam War Veteran Frank Romeo walked across the entire state of New York to raise awareness for PTSD & mental health. This is his story.

Walk With Frank is a film about self discovery, mental health, and one man’s journey towards understanding and embracing his own PTSD. In the Q&A we discuss the Impact the film has had on Frank’s life, the ongoing struggles veterans face, and ways we can keep the conversation going to end the stigma of mental health and to inspire others to open up about their own mental illness.

Warning: this episode contains some pretty heavy subject matter including PTSD and suicide, so listener & viewer discretion is advised.

For those interested in learning more about the film, The Weekender’s Gabby Lang interviewed the local film producers behind “Walk With Frank” in her article here.