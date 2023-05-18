Frank Romeo is also an artist in residence at the Fine Arts Fiesta 2023. Painting was an important part of his healing process.

Vietnam War veteran Frank Romeo is on a mission to help other survivors of PTSD with his “Walk With Frank” movement.

WILKES-BARRE — At the F.M. Kirby Center this Friday, May 19, an important award-winning documentary “Walk With Frank” screens in the hometown of its producers, brothers and producers Matt Mayers and Ryan Mayers.

The film follows Vietnam War veteran Frank Romeo as he walks across New York State on a mission to help other survivors of PTSD while confronting his own dark past. This story is about self-discovery, mental health, and finally an honest perspective on the societal impact of PTSD.

The special screening of “Walk With Frank” begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $10. If you are a veteran, admission is free plus one guest if you call the Kirby box office to reserve them. The event takes place in conjunction with Memorial Day and Mental Health Awareness Month.

Frank Romeo, the subject of the film, is also a featured artist in residence at the Fine Arts Fiesta happening in Wilkes-Barre’s public square from Thursday, May 18 to Friday, May 21. Frank, Matt, and Ryan will all three be available for the Q&A immediately following the screening, with Bill Corcoran Jr. on board to moderate.

Matt Mayers describes meeting Frank Romeo as pure serendipity. He and Ryan Mayers met Frank as he was planning a walk and going on 30 years of his work. Both brothers work their own cinema projects, but each year they set time aside to do a documentary or narrative short together. They usually opt to work on projects that matter to them and have a social impact — but they had no idea just how powerful this one would be.

In the process of raising funds for Frank’s walks, Matt and Ryan became passionate about the project and the three of them worked wonderfully as a team. Once they heard the stories, the boys behind Mayers Films knew this was the perfect opportunity to convey something truly meaningful. That’s when Frank invited them to come on the journey with him.

That journey began when Frank was ambushed and critically wounded in the jungles of Vietnam, setting him down a spiral of drug abuse, alcohol abuse, family discord, and even prison. Since then, he’s been learning to understand his own issues while working to change the cultural conversation surrounding mental health and post trauma. Once he learned to embrace his past and stop running from it, Frank was able to finally take his first steps toward healing. Frank’s honest and open approach creates a space for people to open and share their personal stories in an intimate way.

“It’s one man’s story of how he found his way through the demons and came out the other side in a positive way,” said Matt Mayers of the film.

Matt Mayers explained that there’s often a divide between veterans and non-veterans in PTSD, but Frank’s philosophies were something they could all relate to. Victims of PTSD can be children, brothers, parents, and those who have suffered other trauma of their own. Although the journey began as something meant for veterans, it became something even bigger altogether.

“The walk continues and we continue to bring people on the walk with us. It’s one step at a time and that’s where this walk came from. He literally couldn’t step outside that door — until he started moving forward,” said Matt Mayers.

On his walk, Frank presents his Art of War exhibit to students and survivors to talk about how art therapy helped him out of his darkest times. He also makes amends with the people he has alienated in his past including his brother, his children, and his best friend and combat buddy, Peter.

The documentary is about overcoming PTSD, but its also about Frank discovering painting. The combination of mental health and art fits perfectly with the excitement happening all around Wilkes-Barre during the May weekend of the film’s screening.

Frank Romeo is also partners with the National Veterans Art Museum. His piece “Why” is featured in the museums and he’s been travelling the country with his artwork. At the Fine Arts Fiesta and the F.M. Kirby Center, Frank’s artwork will be on display but also other veterans’ artwork as well.

This special screening on Friday, May 19 will be truly an empowering experience. The film aired nationally on PBS and has won several awards at film festivals around the country.

Matt Mayers and Ryan Mayers also aim to distribute Frank’s education program to universities. In the next year, they’ll be putting together packages with educational toolkits and programs where frank breaks down the film so that it can utilized in a curriculum.

Film producer, Matt Mayers says Frank is something else. He’s always willing to open up, willing to share, and willing to bring others on the road to healing with him.

Matt Mayers said, “My brother and I now having met him, we always say — What Would Frank Do?”