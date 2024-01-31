There’s always a variety of musical talent circulating the restaurants and venues of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Weekender’s got all the best live shows, big and small, happening near you this weekend.
All events listed in no particular order. If we missed you, let us know!
This week’s cover photo: This duo is always busy performing across NEPA. Robbie Walsh and Jack Foley plays The Stonehouse in Carbondale on Friday night and then Snapper’s Bar & Grill in Tunkhannock on late Sunday afternoon. Grab a drink, order some grub, and listen to tunes from Robbie and Jack!
by: Gabrielle Lang
Montage Mountain
Butter-n-Onions @ Carve 4 Cancer
SAT, FEB 3, 10:00 A.M.
Sweetnest @ Carve 4 Cancer
SAT, FEB 3, 11:00 A.M.
The Dishonest Fiddlers @ Carve 4 Cancer
SAT, FEB 3, 12:00 P.M.
Brendan Brisk Band
SAT, FEB 3, 1:00 P.M.
Wineskin
SAT, FEB 3, 2:00 P.M.
Joe Burke & Co. @ Carve 4 Cancer
SAT, FEB 3, 3:00 P.M.
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen
SAT, FEB 3, 4:00 P.M.
SUZE!
SAT, FEB 3, 5:00 P.M.
Santander Arena
KC & The Sunshine Band
FRI, FEB 2, 6:30 P.M.
Almost Queen
SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.
The Stonehouse
Jesse Mower, Jami Novak, and Jon Ventre @ Funky Thursdays
THURS, FEB 1, 7:30 P.M.
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
FRI, FEB 2, 8:00 P.M.
We The Living
SAT, FEB 3, 8:00 P.M.
Samantha G & The Professor
SUN, FEB 4, 4:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
The Lizards – Phish Tribute
FRI, FEB 2, 9:00 P.M.
Dead Janis – A Tribute to The Grateful Dead & Janis Joplin
SAT, FEB 3, 9:00 P.M.
Downtown Scranton
Various Artists @ First Friday Scranton
FRI, FEB 2, 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong @ Sherman Theater
FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
The Dishonest Fiddlers
FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
SUN, FEB 4, 4:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, FEB 1, 6:00 P.M.
The Gypsy Magic Duo
FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Elvis w/ Leigh Joel Fierman
FRI, FEB 2, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Triple Fret
FRI, FEB 2, 8:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.
The Antidepressants
FRI, FEB 2, 9:00 P.M.
The Fuchery
SAT, FEB 3, 8:30 P.M.
The VSpot Bar
Gabby Tolerico
THURS, FEB 1, 8:00 P.M.
Channel 65
FRI, FEB 2, 9:00 P.M.
Nowhere Slow
SAT, FEB 3, 9:00 P.M.
Lakeside Lounge Restaurant
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Killer Queen Experience
FRI & SAT, FEB 2 & 3, 8:00 P.M.
Beer Boys
Peach Polaroid
THURS, FEB 1, 9:00 P.M.
The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille
Jimmy Brown Duo
FRI, FEB 2, 7:30 P.M.
Aaron Dixon
SAT, FEB 3, 7:30 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Reel in the Years @ Breakers
FRI, FEB 2, 8:30 P.M.
Lee Strubeck @ Piano Night
SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.
Toga Party Band @ Breakers
SAT, FEB 3, 8:30 P.M.
Deuce @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, FEB 3, 9:30 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Tom Waskevich
SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Mike Elward Solo
FRI, FEB 2, 6:30 P.M.
Sperazza Duo
SAT, FEB 3, 6:30 P.M.
North Slope Pub and Eatery
Dennis Redding
FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.
Gracie Jane Sinclair Trio
SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.
The Dishonest Fiddlers
SUN, FEB 4, 4:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Mark Fahad
FRI, FEB 2, 8:00 P.M.
Pocono Duo
SAT, FEB 3, 8:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
The Rhythm Method
FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.
Alibi
SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.
Slingshots Bar & Grill
Rooted Impact @ Benefit for Officer Kyle Gilmartin
FRI, FEB 2, 8:00 P.M.
The Werhun Band
SAT, FEB 3, 8:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Sosa
FRI, FEB 2, 9:00 P.M.
The JOB
SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Nick Mich
FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.
The Frost Duo
SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Brad & Luke
FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.
Shellshocked Churchills
SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.
Adam McKinley
SUN, FEB 4, 3:00 P.M.
The 1905 Tavern
Gabby Tolerico
FRI, FEB 2, 8:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
The Boock and Burke Duo w/ Avah on Vocals
SAT, FEB 2, 6:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
The Boock & Burke Duo
FRI, FEB 2, 9:00 P.M.
The Wanabees
SUN, FEB 4, 2:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby @ Streamside
FRI, FEB 2, 6:00 P.M.
EZ Boys @ Streamside
FRI, FEB 2, 9:30 P.M.
DJ Nappz @ Club Evolution
FRI, FEB 2, 10:00 P.M.
M-80 @ Streamside
SAT, FEB 3, 9:30 P.M
RikasaonMain
Michelle Oram Group @thejoint53
FRI, FEB 2, 8:00 P.M.
Eddie Appnel Duo @thejoint53
SAT, FEB 3, 8:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Sixteen Candles Duo @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.
Mark Fahad @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, FEB 3, 2:00 P.M.
Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.
Tom Waskevich @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, FEB 4, 2:00 P.M.
Harry’s
Mare & Meg
FRI, FEB 2, 9:00 P.M.
Jeffrey James Band
SAT, FEB 3, 9:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Rustic Remedies
THURS, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Lighten Up
FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Casper Erdman Duo
FRI, FEB 2, 6:30 P.M.
Alan Smith
SAT, FEB 3, 6:30 P.M.
Greg Condrat & Jeremy Burke
SUN, FEB 4, 3:00 P.M.
The Office – Mountaintop Pub
Acoustic Debris
SAT, FEB 3, 8:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
The New York Bee Gees & Donna Summer Tribute
SAT, FEB 3, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.