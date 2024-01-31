There’s always a variety of musical talent circulating the restaurants and venues of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Weekender’s got all the best live shows, big and small, happening near you this weekend.

All events listed in no particular order. If we missed you, let us know!

This week’s cover photo: This duo is always busy performing across NEPA. Robbie Walsh and Jack Foley plays The Stonehouse in Carbondale on Friday night and then Snapper’s Bar & Grill in Tunkhannock on late Sunday afternoon. Grab a drink, order some grub, and listen to tunes from Robbie and Jack!

by: Gabrielle Lang

Montage Mountain

Butter-n-Onions @ Carve 4 Cancer

SAT, FEB 3, 10:00 A.M.

Sweetnest @ Carve 4 Cancer

SAT, FEB 3, 11:00 A.M.

The Dishonest Fiddlers @ Carve 4 Cancer

SAT, FEB 3, 12:00 P.M.

Brendan Brisk Band

SAT, FEB 3, 1:00 P.M.

Wineskin

SAT, FEB 3, 2:00 P.M.

Joe Burke & Co. @ Carve 4 Cancer

SAT, FEB 3, 3:00 P.M.

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

SAT, FEB 3, 4:00 P.M.

SUZE!

SAT, FEB 3, 5:00 P.M.

Santander Arena

KC & The Sunshine Band

FRI, FEB 2, 6:30 P.M.

Almost Queen

SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.

The Stonehouse

Jesse Mower, Jami Novak, and Jon Ventre @ Funky Thursdays

THURS, FEB 1, 7:30 P.M.

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, FEB 2, 8:00 P.M.

We The Living

SAT, FEB 3, 8:00 P.M.

Samantha G & The Professor

SUN, FEB 4, 4:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

The Lizards – Phish Tribute

FRI, FEB 2, 9:00 P.M.

Dead Janis – A Tribute to The Grateful Dead & Janis Joplin

SAT, FEB 3, 9:00 P.M.

Downtown Scranton

Various Artists @ First Friday Scranton

FRI, FEB 2, 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong @ Sherman Theater

FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

The Dishonest Fiddlers

FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

SUN, FEB 4, 4:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, FEB 1, 6:00 P.M.

The Gypsy Magic Duo

FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Elvis w/ Leigh Joel Fierman

FRI, FEB 2, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Triple Fret

FRI, FEB 2, 8:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.

The Antidepressants

FRI, FEB 2, 9:00 P.M.

The Fuchery

SAT, FEB 3, 8:30 P.M.

The VSpot Bar

Gabby Tolerico

THURS, FEB 1, 8:00 P.M.

Channel 65

FRI, FEB 2, 9:00 P.M.

Nowhere Slow

SAT, FEB 3, 9:00 P.M.

Lakeside Lounge Restaurant

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Killer Queen Experience

FRI & SAT, FEB 2 & 3, 8:00 P.M.

Beer Boys

Peach Polaroid

THURS, FEB 1, 9:00 P.M.

The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille

Jimmy Brown Duo

FRI, FEB 2, 7:30 P.M.

Aaron Dixon

SAT, FEB 3, 7:30 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Reel in the Years @ Breakers

FRI, FEB 2, 8:30 P.M.

Lee Strubeck @ Piano Night

SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.

Toga Party Band @ Breakers

SAT, FEB 3, 8:30 P.M.

Deuce @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, FEB 3, 9:30 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Tom Waskevich

SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Mike Elward Solo

FRI, FEB 2, 6:30 P.M.

Sperazza Duo

SAT, FEB 3, 6:30 P.M.

North Slope Pub and Eatery

Dennis Redding

FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.

Gracie Jane Sinclair Trio

SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.

The Dishonest Fiddlers

SUN, FEB 4, 4:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Mark Fahad

FRI, FEB 2, 8:00 P.M.

Pocono Duo

SAT, FEB 3, 8:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

The Rhythm Method

FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.

Alibi

SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.

Slingshots Bar & Grill

Rooted Impact @ Benefit for Officer Kyle Gilmartin

FRI, FEB 2, 8:00 P.M.

The Werhun Band

SAT, FEB 3, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Sosa

FRI, FEB 2, 9:00 P.M.

The JOB

SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Nick Mich

FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.

The Frost Duo

SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Brad & Luke

FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.

Shellshocked Churchills

SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.

Adam McKinley

SUN, FEB 4, 3:00 P.M.

The 1905 Tavern

Gabby Tolerico

FRI, FEB 2, 8:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

The Boock and Burke Duo w/ Avah on Vocals

SAT, FEB 2, 6:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

The Boock & Burke Duo

FRI, FEB 2, 9:00 P.M.

The Wanabees

SUN, FEB 4, 2:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ Streamside

FRI, FEB 2, 6:00 P.M.

EZ Boys @ Streamside

FRI, FEB 2, 9:30 P.M.

DJ Nappz @ Club Evolution

FRI, FEB 2, 10:00 P.M.

M-80 @ Streamside

SAT, FEB 3, 9:30 P.M

RikasaonMain

Michelle Oram Group @thejoint53

FRI, FEB 2, 8:00 P.M.

Eddie Appnel Duo @thejoint53

SAT, FEB 3, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Sixteen Candles Duo @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.

Mark Fahad @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, FEB 3, 2:00 P.M.

Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, FEB 3, 7:00 P.M.

Tom Waskevich @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, FEB 4, 2:00 P.M.

Harry’s

Mare & Meg

FRI, FEB 2, 9:00 P.M.

Jeffrey James Band

SAT, FEB 3, 9:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Rustic Remedies

THURS, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Lighten Up

FRI, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Casper Erdman Duo

FRI, FEB 2, 6:30 P.M.

Alan Smith

SAT, FEB 3, 6:30 P.M.

Greg Condrat & Jeremy Burke

SUN, FEB 4, 3:00 P.M.

The Office – Mountaintop Pub

Acoustic Debris

SAT, FEB 3, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

The New York Bee Gees & Donna Summer Tribute

SAT, FEB 3, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.