“Fool Me Once” is a new Netflix limited series adapted from the murder mystery novel by Harlan Coben.

Winter days are Netflix days. There’s plenty of new series options to embrace the snow day boredom, whether you seek a murder mystery, crime drama, or easy-watch comedy. Here are three shows that might be worth the watch.

GRISELDA

If the Emmys are any indication, limited series are something Netflix does exceptionally well. The #1 hit on the Netflix Top 10 List this week, Griselda made its streaming debut January 2024.

From the creators of the Narcos series, Griselda tells the all-too-real tale of the coke queen of the United States during the drug wars from the perspective of The Godmother herself.

Some truths are stranger than fiction and Griselda Blanco is one of those stories. This gangster ran the streets of Miami with her pervasive methods for decades while evading both prosecution and assassination for many years — like way longer than should have been possible.

Griselda Blanco was able to climb the ranks of the Columbian cartel and charted her own course to success as a major cocaine dealer in the United States, leaving plenty of dead bodies and husbands along the way. Tag along on her wild ride in this new Netflix series in the Narcos world.

Prolific drug lord, Griselda Blanco is played brilliantly by Sophia Vergara, who finally gets a chance to show off her acting range. She shines in the title role. Vergara embodies the ruthless cartel boss and thrives in the bilingual drama. They attempt to ugly her up a bit to fit the character, but even with a weird nose — Vergara is still as captivating as ever.

The series starts off with a quote from Pablo Escobar which reads, “I’ve only ever been afraid of one man and it’s a woman named Griselda Blanco.” And I think that pretty much sums it up. Get ready for drugs, guns, and blood in this cartel drama based on a true story.

FOOL ME ONCE

Netflix limited series, Fool Me Once is a gripping double murder mystery entwined with tragic backstories, ultra-rich in-laws, and a pharmaceutical empire.

The protagonist perspective shifts between former military Captain Maya Stern and Detective Sami Kierce. Stern’s husband dies suddenly only months following her sister’s gruesome murder and then Kierce discovers the same gun was used in both crimes. Meanwhile, Kierce experiences strange blackouts and Stern sees her dead husband on the nanny cam. Both Maya and Sami hunt down the truth.

There’s so many twists and turns to this mind-bending case that will keep you on the edge of your seat — along with a healthy dose of action from leading lady Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern. No real familiar faces on the cast so this gives everyone a chance to take the spotlight.

This incredibly British limited series is adapted from the standalone 2016 Harlan Coben murder mystery novel, which employs a ton of action and plot in just eight episodes. I often shouted theories out loud to myself and sat with my jaw-dropped while they fooled me over and over again.

I watched it all less than 48 hours, I couldn’t help myself. I needed to know how it ends!

TACOMA FD

Often times, shows that don’t make a big enough splash on cable perform better when they arrive on streaming and Tacoma FD is one of those cases. This truTV show that began in 2019 just arrived to Netflix and has been topping their Top 10 charts in recent weeks.

We all need an effortless go-to winter watch. Tacoma FD feels like Reno 911 meets Parks & Rec, and it comes in a surprisingly uplifting package. The series boasts slapstick prank comedy, classic gross-out humor, and very sweet moments.

They reunite a few of the stars from classic American comedy “Super Troopers” (Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme are main characters, then Paul Soter makes an appearance as well), add a few lovable newcomers such as Eugene Cordero (Pillboy in The Good Place), and put them all together in a quirky firehouse in Tacoma, Washington.

It seems to me they were given the advice to add a woman to the main cast after the funny but testosterone-filled pilot. But, in doing so, they balance the story and provide an endearing peek into the strange lives of small city firefighters. The Tacoma firefighters go on ridiculous calls, bust eachother’s chops, and learn about one another.

Tacoma FD is a light comedy. It’s focused on the funny community rather than the serious reality of the job. The series also features cameos from some famous actors, including a reoccurring role from Emmy-winning supporting actor Joe Pantoliano (Ralphie in The Sopranos).

Now, I doubt it will be winning any awards but Tacoma FD is cute, fun, and an easy-watch to throw on after a heavy drama like Griselda. Not to mention, you can binge this sweet and silly sitcom for four seasons.