STROUDSBURG – Funk jam band, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong returns to the Sherman Theater stage on Friday, February 2.

Hailed as “musical explorers” by Rolling Stone, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong first took flight roughly a decade ago at the University of Maryland. Since, the pysch-funk trailblazers have since gone on to play more than a thousand shows and festivals across 44 states.

The funky band has visited the Sherman Theater in Monroe County plenty of times over the years and this winter, they’re back again!

In just the past two years alone, the band has co-billed at Red Rocks, played halftime at Madison Square Garden, performed on Adult Swim’s FishCenter Live, celebrated the tenth anniversary of their beloved music festival — Domefest, and even earned their first headlining arena show.

The Baltimore quartet’s latest album, ‘Presto,’ is their most sophisticated and joyful collection to date, drawing on everything from funk to rock to electronic music as it builds off the group’s unparalleled live energy and hits new heights of emotional and technical maturity.

At a time when America seems to grow more divided by the day, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong still believes in the power of music to bring people together, and ‘Presto’ is a big, bold album all about celebrating the present and sharing it with the ones we love most.

Tickets for the show start at $30 and are available at shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office at 570-420-2808. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. on February 2 and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. All ages are welcome.

**Updated January 30, 2024