Celebrate The Kentucky Derby at Mohegan Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE – It’s almost Derby Day! On Saturday, May 6, Kentucky Derby enthusiasts enjoy live music, food trucks, mint juleps, a hat contest and more fun at Mohegan Pennsylvania!

The Kentucky Derby Celebration is back! This highly-anticipated annual party starts at 2:00 p.m. when outdoor beverage windows and food trucks open. Registration for the Hat Revue starts at 4:00 p.m., and guests will compete for up to $500 in Mohegan Pennsylvania gift cards.

The Kentucky Derby celebration at Mohegan Pennsylvania is free for all fans, age 21+, to enjoy.

Outdoor beverage windows at the Kentucky Derby Celebration offer mint juleps, Coors Light, Blue Moon, and a variety of seltzers, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Two of Pennsylvania’s best food trucks, Ray’s Porketta and Jitty Joe’s Homemade Ice Cream, will be stationed outside for the celebration.

There will be live music by The JOB and Light Up The Moon starting at 2:00 p.m. Guests can also participate in the NEPA Cornhole Tournaments throughout the afternoon on the track infield.

Then — it’s contest time! Guests can bring their greatest Churchill Downs inspired hats for a chance to win great prizes. Registration for the Hat Revue will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and there are three different prizes that guests can win. The top prize includes a $500 Mohegan Pennsylvania gift card that will be awarded to the Best Dressed Couple. The other two categories are Most Classic and Most Creative, each awarding a $250 Mohegan Pennsylvania gift card. Mohegan Pennsylvania gift cards can be redeemed towards an overnight stay, dining choices and shopping selections across the property.

At approximately 6:57 p.m., the Kentucky Derby kicks off, televised on the outdoor jumbo screen and indoor racing TVs. Mohegan Pennsylvania will also be accepting advance wagers for the Kentucky Derby on Friday, May 5. There will be no live harness racing meets scheduled for May 6 but simulcast wagering will be available for all tracks with live meets including Churchill Downs throughout the day. All guests must be 18 years or older to place wagers at the indoor simulcast location.

