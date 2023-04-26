The Holtzmann Effect
The Holtzmann Effect set to rock The VSpot Bar Saturday, April 29 at 9:00 p.m. with Candle in the Dark. Both local hard rock bands have been featured in our Locals Only series.

Close out April 2023 with a bang, maybe even a headbang! The weekend’s local live music features Pennsylvania Polkafest in Wilkes-Barre, Falling In Reverse in Stroudsburg, and former American Idol winners in Jim Thorpe?

by: Gabrielle Lang

F.M. Kirby Center

5th Annual Kirby Fest

SAT, APRIL 29, 5:00 P.M.

The Sherman Theater

Falling in Reverse

THURS, APRIL 27, 6:00 P.M.

Moonroof @ The Sherman Showcase

FRI, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M.

Purple Lung, Chezwick, and MUSHHH @ The Sherman Showcase

SAT, APRIL 29, 7:00 P.M.

Trivium & Beartooth

MON, MAY 1, 5:30 P.M. (I don’t usually list Mondays but this one seemed important…)

Benny Brewing

Paul Young Duo

FRI, APRIL 28, 6:30 P.M.

Whiskey N’ Woods

SAT, APRIL 29, 6:30 P.M.

The Mines

DJ Venom X @ The Retro Party

THURS, APRIL 27, 9:00 P.M.

Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company’s 75th Anniversary Celebration

Nowhere Slow

SAT, APRIL 29, 4:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill 

Shaker Jones

THURS, APRIL 27, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Room 108

FRI, APRIL 28, 9:00 P.M. 

Big King Moose

SAT, APRIL 29, 8:00 P.M.

Riley Loftus

SUN, APRIL 23, 3:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken

THURS, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.

Acoustic Hot Tuna

FRI, APRIL 28, 8:00 P.M.

Keystone Stage

The Fading Season @ BYO Wrestling

FRI, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M.

Rachel Bradshaw, Gus the Savage, & More @ Gino Larusso Foundation Benefit For Suicide Awareness

SAT, APRIL 29, 2:00 P.M.

The VSpot 

Kenneth Norton

THURS, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Meet Me on Marcie

FRI, APRIL 28, 9:00 P.M. 

The Holtzmann Effect with Candle in the Dark

SAT, APRIL 29, 9:00 P.M. 

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club 

Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show

FRI, APRIL 28, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Wildside – Motley Crue Tribute

SAT, APRIL 29, 9:00 P.M.  

River Street Jazz Café 

Box of Rain – Grateful Dead Tribute

FRI, APRIL 28, 8:00 P.M. 

Backpacks, Blues and Rock & Roll, featuring Teddy Young, The Rugged Individuals, and Guest.

SAT, APRIL 29, 6:00 P.M. 

Genetti’s Grand Ballroom

Pennsylvania Polkafest

SAT, APRIL 29, 4:00 P.M.

Gin’s Tavern

Se Acabo – Santana Cover Band

SAT, APRIL 29, 9:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ The Executive Lounge

FRI, APRIL 28, 9:30 P.M.

DJ Image @ Club Evolution

SAT, APRIL 29, 9:00 P.M.

Smooth Like Clyde @ The Executive Lounge

SAT, APRIL 29, 9:30 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant 

Chris Shrive

THURS, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M. 

 

Big King Moose

FRI, APRIL 28, 8:00 P.M.

DJ Nino Blanco

SAT, APRIL 29, 9:00 P.M.

Marilyn Kennedy

SUN, APRIL 30, 5:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

The JOB @ Breakers 

FRI, APRIL 28, 8:30 P.M. 

The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse 

FRI, APRIL 28, 9:30 P.M. 

 

Ostrich Hat at Breakers at Mohegan Pennsylvania

Ostrich Hat @ Breakers 

SAT, APRIL 29, 8:30 P.M. 

 

DEUCE @ Hive Taphouse 

SAT, APRIL 29, 9:30 P.M. 

ShawneeCraft Taproom 

Brit and Kenny @ Rhythm & Brews 

FRI, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M. 

Kyle Beckwith Baker @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, APRIL 29, 2:00 P.M. 

The Two Taboo @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, APRIL 29, 7:00 P.M.

Ziggy @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, APRIL 30, 2:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub 

Ian Kirk

FRI, APRIL 28, 8:00 P.M. 

Zac Lawless

SAT, APRIL 29, 8:00 P.M. 

Broadway Grille 

Brad Konstas, Twin Hill, The Mountain

FRI, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M. 

 

Shellshocked Churchills

SAT, APRIL 29, 7:00 P.M. 

 

Dustin Douglas

SUN, APRIL 30, 3:00 P.M. 

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

The Beautiful Distortion

FRI, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M.

Boulder View Tavern 

Tom Acker

THURS, APRIL 27, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Justin Skylar

FRI, APRIL 28, 6:00 P.M. 

Hannah Noel

SAT, APRIL 29, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake 

Area 52

FRI, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M. 

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre 

Dave Cubano

FRI, APRIL 28, 6:00 P.M.

The Theater at North

Bennie & The Jets – An Elton John Tribute

SAT, APRIL 29, 7:00 P.M.

The Union Craft House

Ken Norton

SAT, APRIL 29, 6:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.

