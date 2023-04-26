Close out April 2023 with a bang, maybe even a headbang! The weekend’s local live music features Pennsylvania Polkafest in Wilkes-Barre, Falling In Reverse in Stroudsburg, and former American Idol winners in Jim Thorpe?
by: Gabrielle Lang
***
F.M. Kirby Center
5th Annual Kirby Fest
SAT, APRIL 29, 5:00 P.M.
***
The Sherman Theater
Falling in Reverse
THURS, APRIL 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Moonroof @ The Sherman Showcase
FRI, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Purple Lung, Chezwick, and MUSHHH @ The Sherman Showcase
SAT, APRIL 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Trivium & Beartooth
MON, MAY 1, 5:30 P.M. (I don’t usually list Mondays but this one seemed important…)
***
Benny Brewing
Paul Young Duo
FRI, APRIL 28, 6:30 P.M.
–
Whiskey N’ Woods
SAT, APRIL 29, 6:30 P.M.
***
The Mines
DJ Venom X @ The Retro Party
THURS, APRIL 27, 9:00 P.M.
***
Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company’s 75th Anniversary Celebration
Nowhere Slow
SAT, APRIL 29, 4:00 P.M.
***
Drafts Bar & Grill
Shaker Jones
THURS, APRIL 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Room 108
FRI, APRIL 28, 9:00 P.M.
–
Big King Moose
SAT, APRIL 29, 8:00 P.M.
–
Riley Loftus
SUN, APRIL 23, 3:00 P.M.
***
Penn’s Peak
Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken
THURS, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Acoustic Hot Tuna
FRI, APRIL 28, 8:00 P.M.
***
Keystone Stage
The Fading Season @ BYO Wrestling
FRI, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rachel Bradshaw, Gus the Savage, & More @ Gino Larusso Foundation Benefit For Suicide Awareness
SAT, APRIL 29, 2:00 P.M.
***
The VSpot
Kenneth Norton
THURS, APRIL 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Meet Me on Marcie
FRI, APRIL 28, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Holtzmann Effect with Candle in the Dark
SAT, APRIL 29, 9:00 P.M.
***
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show
FRI, APRIL 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Wildside – Motley Crue Tribute
SAT, APRIL 29, 9:00 P.M.
***
River Street Jazz Café
Box of Rain – Grateful Dead Tribute
FRI, APRIL 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Backpacks, Blues and Rock & Roll, featuring Teddy Young, The Rugged Individuals, and Guest.
SAT, APRIL 29, 6:00 P.M.
***
Genetti’s Grand Ballroom
Pennsylvania Polkafest
SAT, APRIL 29, 4:00 P.M.
***
Gin’s Tavern
Se Acabo – Santana Cover Band
SAT, APRIL 29, 9:00 P.M.
***
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby @ The Executive Lounge
FRI, APRIL 28, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Image @ Club Evolution
SAT, APRIL 29, 9:00 P.M.
–
Smooth Like Clyde @ The Executive Lounge
SAT, APRIL 29, 9:30 P.M.
***
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, APRIL 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Big King Moose
FRI, APRIL 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ Nino Blanco
SAT, APRIL 29, 9:00 P.M.
–
Marilyn Kennedy
SUN, APRIL 30, 5:00 P.M.
***
Mohegan Pennsylvania
The JOB @ Breakers
FRI, APRIL 28, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, APRIL 28, 9:30 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat @ Breakers
SAT, APRIL 29, 8:30 P.M.
–
DEUCE @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, APRIL 29, 9:30 P.M.
***
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Brit and Kenny @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kyle Beckwith Baker @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, APRIL 29, 2:00 P.M.
–
The Two Taboo @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, APRIL 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ziggy @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, APRIL 30, 2:00 P.M.
***
Original Pocono Pub
Ian Kirk
FRI, APRIL 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Zac Lawless
SAT, APRIL 29, 8:00 P.M.
***
Broadway Grille
Brad Konstas, Twin Hill, The Mountain
FRI, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shellshocked Churchills
SAT, APRIL 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas
SUN, APRIL 30, 3:00 P.M.
***
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
The Beautiful Distortion
FRI, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M.
***
Boulder View Tavern
Tom Acker
THURS, APRIL 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skylar
FRI, APRIL 28, 6:00 P.M.
–
Hannah Noel
SAT, APRIL 29, 6:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Area 52
FRI, APRIL 28, 7:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dave Cubano
FRI, APRIL 28, 6:00 P.M.
***
The Theater at North
Bennie & The Jets – An Elton John Tribute
SAT, APRIL 29, 7:00 P.M.
***
The Union Craft House
Ken Norton
SAT, APRIL 29, 6:00 P.M.
***
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.