I would like to preface this review by stating the fact that I, for one, have never in my life watched a full episode of the hit TV show Friends. Once you view the mystery “Leave The World Behind,” you will know right away why I brought it up.

Starring a trio of great actors with the likes of Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali (Green Book), and even a small cameo by the “Footlooser” himself, Kevin Bacon. With an A-list cast like this, what could possibly go awry?

Amanda and Clay Sandford book a weekend getaway with their two teenage children at an upscale Airbnb outside the city in a woodsier atmosphere than their downtown apartment. What starts out as an exciting change of pace quickly escalates into an ominous set of events at the hands of a cryptic cyber-attack on the United States.

Although just a film made to entertain, the plot line and script to this one hit home a little differently in these trying times we are now in. I mean how many times, in how many different films are we to sit back and watch New York City get pummeled with fire, flames and destruction? It was disheartening to see that clip this time around for me personally. It just brought back some unnecessary feelings.

I felt like this movie was heavy on the dialogue and didn’t really hand us over much of the goods. Julia Roberts, who can usually keep any project afloat, was snooty, and rather unlikable. But even more unlikable than her was Mahershala Ali’s character’s daughter “Ruth Scott,” played by Myha’la, who was an ungrateful, out of touch young woman who instructs her money train father not to trust the family staying in their home because “they are white.” All around she just made my skin crawl.

“Leave the World Behind” was bleak, superficial, and cold. Spoiler Alert: the most frightening scene for me was when the teenage son began removing all his teeth by pulling them out one by one. Now I know I am without a doubt starting to get a bit long in the tooth, but come on!

The upside to this project is that it’s streaming at home on Netflix, and it’s cheaper than going out to the theater. With that being said, it’s not saying much. Can I also mention how very much I disliked their depiction of the deer species? Never has Bambi given me more goosebumps. Maybe skip this Debbie downer altogether and instead tune into the kitty half time show on the animal planet this Super Bowl Sunday instead. Meow!

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “5 1/2” paws out of 10.