WILKES-BARRE — Taylor Swift trivia is coming to the Wyoming Valley Mall on Saturday and Swifties ages 8-17 are invited to test their knowledge of the pop star for the chance to win some prizes.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the check in line beginning at 10:15 a.m. in the center court of the mall.

Along with competitive trivia, the event will include music and friendship bracelet swaps.

For the event, Cinnabon will open at 9:30 a.m. and Auntie Anne’s at 10:30 a.m.

All participants will receive a Taylor themed goodie bag.

On the mall’s Facebook page, it says that various stores including Maurice’s, Polish Pottery Pride, Sword in the Stone LLC, and more, donated prizes and coupons.

Spots are limited and participants can register at shopwyomingvalleymall.com/events.

— Staff Report