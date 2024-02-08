The premier EDM festival returns August 2024 to NEPA for its 7th edition

The festival is co-created by those who embark on the journey, fostering a home for childlike wonder and a creative space for like-minded individuals.

LONG POND — Elements Music & Arts Festival, the premier immersive electronic festival of the Northeast, has announced the Phase One of their 2024 lineup, returning to the Poconos August 9 through August 11.

Elements Music & Arts Festival is the ultimate arena of exploration — where music, community, art, camping, and adventure coalesce. Now moving into its seventh year, the fiercely independent event has stayed true to its ethos of interactivity and connection.

The festival is co-created by those who embark on the journey, fostering a home for childlike wonder and a creative space for like-minded individuals. The out-of-this-world EDM festival showcases world-class electronic music, mind-blowing stage designs, large-scale art, roaming performers, culture and wellness forward programming, and boundless surprises. Even more acts are still to be revealed and tickets are now on sale.

As Elements prepares for its most ambitious year to date, the festival released the first artists on their upcoming summer lineup. The event will feature over 100 acts across multiple stages throughout the magical art-filled forest. Fans can expect the same level of world class electronic music talent that Elements has become known for…

Headliners for the 2024 edition include some of the most electrifying names in dance music, from chart-topping stadium-filling superstar Illenium, to a Redux set from pioneering GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Kaskade, the darker shades of forward thinking producers Liquid Stranger and LSDREAM, and the head-splitting sounds of Excision.

The depth continues with GRAMMY-nominated melodic bass pioneers Slander, a back to back from Black Book Records head Chris Lake and Hellbent Records boss Cloonee, hard-hitting versatile trap producer TroyBoi, a back to back throwdown from Sullivan King and Kayzo, plus D&B favorites like Sub Focus and Dimension.

The heavier leaning sonics will be well represented, led by the likes of Claude VonStroke’s iconic Barclay Crenshaw project, multi-talented French artist and Odyzey Music label head CloZee, standout bass producer Of The Trees, and multi-faceted rapper and producer Wreckno.

Fans will also find their footing behind familiar house favorites like the Desert Hearts crew of Mikey Lion, Marbs, Porky & Lee Reynolds opening the Thursday early arrival kickoff, plus Canadian production duo Bob Moses, ABRACADABRA icon BLOND:ISH, party-starting production duo Walker & Royce, emerging stars VNSSA & Nala, Chicago’s underground riser Azzecca, and melodic techno taste-makers Township Rebellion.

Trying different things isn’t limited to the fans at Elements, where several artists will play rare sets under special projects showcasing another creative side of their style.

“Elements 2024 marks our most diverse line-up, featuring a broad range of genres”, says Timothy Monkiewicz, Co-Founder of Elements. “We’re pumped for our first-ever drum and bass takeover, and we have some secret sets planned from fan-favorite acts! Each year, we meticulously match the design and production of the stages to the talent we book to help take the beats to an inter-dimensional planet of immersive audio-visual experience.”

The four primary stages at Elements each represent one of the key elements that define not only the event’s experience, but the very fabric of the natural world it celebrates.

Fire is the home for thrill-seekers who thrive off moments of spontaneous fun, while Earth presents a psychedelic paradise of neon trees, galactic mushrooms, and airborne jellyfish. Air offers a temple of melodies tucked deep in the forest, while the sunshine playground known as Water is where acrobats, pirates, and clowns are ever abounding and swimsuits are heavily encouraged.

Festival-goers can also explore a magical playground complete with Burning Man-style art cars and rows of Vibe Villages, which are decorated theme camps created by guests.

Elements will additionally showcase 3D video projection mapping, interactive performances, and large-scale art installations, plus a Health & Wellness lineup with yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, and multidisciplinary workshops.

The yearly Art of Change program is a key facet of the festival’s community driven ethos, which was created to amplify marginalized voices. The 2023 edition focused on the LGBTQIA+ community while featuring workshops on Queer history, sexual orientation, and the essence of Drag, onwards to a Pride Parade. The festival’s Drag Brunch event donated funds from each drink sold to The Trevor Project, who provide crisis support for the community.

More details and applications for The Art of Change program will be shared closer to the festival, while applications for Vibe Villages, Art & Visual Artists, Performers, and more are available now.

What started as a humble one-day event in 2013 has grown into an immersive camping experience and staple of the North American festival circuit. Elements grew rapidly into an immersive multi-day camping experience.

The move to Long Pond’s Pocono Raceway venue has aided in this growth. The venue is powered by an onsite solar farm, further assisting Elements in its long-term sustainability goals.

“The genesis of Elements has always been to constantly evolve, becoming more grand, more weird, and more wild each year,” says Brett Herman, Co-Founder of Elements. “Fans can expect a number of revamped accommodation offerings and more opportunities to participate and become immersed in the experience. We are blooming sonically as well, with expanded stages including an upgraded water stage. Whether it’s exploring unseen new magical forest areas or experiencing spectacular and interactive art, we encourage attendees to choose their own adventure from a smorgasbord of side quests.”

Tier One GA and VIP passes are currently on sale through the official Elements Festival website. Elements also offers a variety of accommodation options from camping to hotels Shuttle passes will also be available for those looking to avoid driving.

PHASE ONE LINEUP:

5am Trio

Ahadadream

Austeria

Azzecca

Barclay Crenshaw

Blanke: ÆON MODE

BLOND:ISH

Bob Moses (Club Set)

Boogie T

Boogie T.Rio

Canabliss

Chris Lake b2b Cloonee

CloZee

Cool Customer

Desert Hearts

Dimension

Disco Lines (Sunset Set)

Dr. Fresch

Eli Fola (Hybrid Set)

Excision

Golden Pony

Illenium

INZO

It’s murph

Justin Martin

Kaskade (Redux Sunset Set)

Lee Reynolds

Lespecial

Lightcode

Liquid Stranger

LSDREAM

Marbs

Marvel Years

Matroda (Sunset Set)

Mikey Lion

Of The Trees

Porky

Rome in Silver

Saka

Slander

Slander Presents: Before Dawn

Space Wizard

Sub Focus

Sullivan King b2b Kayzo

SunSquabi

Tape B

The Floozies

Township Rebellion

TroyBoi

TVBOO

VNSSA b2b Nala

Walker & Royce

Wreckno

Zingara

REGIONAL ACTS: