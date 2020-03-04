Martina McBride looking forward to F.M. Kirby Center return

WILKES-BARRE — Martina McBride Tuesday said she was starting to put together her song list for her May 1 appearance at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, but it was clear her mind was on Nashville and the devastating tornado that hit the city.

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 25 people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville, destroying the stained glass in a historic church and leaving hundreds of people homeless.

“We’re fine,” McBride said Tuesday morning. “We’re taking stock this morning as we learn more about what happened.”

McBride said she is looking forward to returning to Northeastern Pennsylvania for another performance.

“There are so many country music fans there,” she said. “We always want to come back.”

McBride said concert-goers can expect to hear her greatest hits — the songs, she says, that people want to hear. She is known for hits such as “Independence Day,” “A Broken Wing,” and “I’m Gonna Love You Through It,” and many more.

A multiple Grammy-nominated country icon, McBride will bring her Livin’ Life Up Tour to the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m.

McBride’s incomparable vocals have kept her at the top of the charts, garnering six No. 1 hits and 20 Top 10 singles. Selling more than 18 million albums to date, McBride has earned 14 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum and two triple platinum certifications.

McBride has been honored with more than 15 major music awards, including four wins from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year.

McBride said she intends to do several songs off of two of her successful albums — Everlasting and Timeless. She said she will put together a song list that will be like looking at a snapshot of her career.

“And we will do a few album cuts that you don’t normally hear at a concert,” she said.

McBride said she looks forward to interacting with the audience while on stage.

”It’s all about making a connection with the audience,” McBride said. “It’s a two-way conversation.”

McBride said two things are most important in her life — family and faith. She said her three daughters and her husband, John, have been with her her entire career.

“Family means everything to me,” she said. “And we all need faith — in difficult times and in good times as well.”

McBride said she loved to sing from age 4, and she dreamed of one day having a career in country music.

“I want to tell my fans that they will not only have a good time at the concert, they will get a good dose of positivity,” McBride said. “I would advise them to leave the world behind and come out for some fellowship and to make a connection, while soaking up some positivity.”

One local connection with McBride is her friendship with Plymouth native Jimmy Harnen, a record company executive in Nashville.

“I know Jimmy well,” she said. “I worked with him when he was the head of my record label (Republic) for a while.”

In 1991 she signed with RCA, and in 1992 released her debut album, “The Time Has Come.” She has released 12 studio albums, 10 of which are RIAA certified gold or higher.

Country star also talks about Tennessee tornadoes

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

