Art Garfunkel returning to the F.M. Kirby Center April 24

WILKES-BARRE — American music legend, icon, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Art Garfunkel, will bring his “In Close-Up” tour to The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m., and are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center, and charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Thursday, March 5 at 10 a.m.

Originally revered for his Grammy-winning, chart-topping songs and albums with partner and fellow New York City native Paul Simon, Garfunkel has also enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry, released 12 solo albums and written an autobiography — What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man.

Blessed with what the New York Times described as a “beautiful counter-tenor” voice, Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. Their greatest hits collection is one of the biggest selling albums ever, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Sound Of Silence,” “The Boxer,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and others.

Garfunkel’s “In Close-Up” solo tour delivers and delights fans with an intimate, “evening-with” performances. Art, along with a guitarist and keyboardist, performs Simon & Garfunkel songs, solo hits, select covers as well as reads excerpts from Luminous.

“Taking on the fear and vulnerability of a live show keeps you vital,” Garfunkel says. “I’m a singer trying to get away with a lucky job. I try to soothe, to lift. That’s my life.”

For more information on Art Garfunkel, please visit ArtGarfunkel.com.

Art Garfunkel https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_ART-GARFUNKEL-2.jpg Art Garfunkel