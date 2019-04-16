Marshall Tucker Band, The Outlaws to take Kirby Center stage

WILKES-BARRE — Two of the premier Southern rock groups will be rolling into Wilkes-Barre to perform this fall.

The Marshall Tucker Band, perhaps best known for their 1973 single “Can’t You See,” will be taking the stage at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Nov. 8.

The band will be supported by The Outlaws, another staple of the Southern rock sound.

In a statement from the Marshall Tucker Band, lead singer Doug Gray chalked up the band’s early success to the bands’ willingness to push the limits.

“We were a bunch of young guys who didn’t know any boundaries,” he said.

Additionally, The Outlaws will will be promoting their newest record, “It’s About Pride,” which lead singer Henry Paul said represents a “hard-fought” revival.

“Because The Outlaws have been out of the public eye for so long, it’s almost like starting over,” Paul said.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, and are available online at www.kirbycenter.org or at the venue’s box office. Tickets range between $39.50 and $59.50, plus fees.

By Patrick Kernan

