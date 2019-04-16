Blue October, 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, at F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets at bit.ly/2IqrcWJ.

ARRIVAL from Sweden, a tribute to the music of ABBA, returns to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, at 7 p.m. April 26, with hits such as ‘Dancing Queen,’ ‘Mamma Mia,’ ‘Does Your Mother Know,’ ‘Take A Chance’ and ‘SOS.’ Tickets are $25 and $35, plus fees. See kirbycenter.org or call 570-826-1100.

Ella Fitzgerald: First Lady of Song. The Arcadia Chorale joins the Doug Smith Jazz Trio to celebrate one of the great American jazz vocalists. 8 p.m. May 3, The Century Club of Scranton. Info, 570-871-0350 or arcadiachorale.org.

Big D and the Kids Table, with Blanks 77 and Disposable, 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains. $15. 21+.

Steven Adler, with Autograph, 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Penns Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. Tickets at bit.ly/2G941Ny.

Whitesnake, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Penns Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. Tickets at bit.ly/2Gk4WuD.

Skid Row, with special guests Sweet Sienna, Sister Salvation and Horizontal, 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. Tickets at bit.ly/2GjGzgT.

Muddfest, with Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric, 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. Tickets at bit.ly/2Gg1i54.

Trace Adkins, the Nashville icon comes to Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe, at 8 p.m. June 21. For more info on Penn’s Peak, call 866-605-7325.

Ozzy Osbourne with Megadeth, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets at bit.ly/2GlE2CG.

Altitude 2019, with Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World and more, 6 p.m. Friday, July 12, at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain. Tickets at livemu.sc/2GdXYYm.