SCRANTON — Esta Coda, an alt-rock band from Scranton, recently released their newest EP, and it features production from Grammy-nominated producer Will Yip.

The four track EP, titled “King Bitter,” came out via Memory Music on Dec. 7. In a press release sent out by the band, guitarist and vocalist Daniel Rosler explained the sort of head space the music comes from.

“‘King Bitter’ is that s——- voice in your head that you want to reject and pretend isn’t part of you,” he said in the release. “The one who gets jealous, envious, nihilistic, full of self-doubt: a sort of personification of those negative attributes.”

Rosler went on to explain that the EP also examines seeing those negative attributes in other people and that, in many ways, it’s about growing up.

According to the band, the lyrics touch on mortality, in part due to the passing of Rosler’s mother from cancer in between recording sessions for the EP. Songs by vocalist Jay Preston also explore the fears of growing older and anxiety.

According to the band, “King Bitter” is a moment of growth, evolving from their earlier sound into something more mature but still organic. The release says this is owed in part to Yip, who is known for his work with groups like Quicksand, Circa Survive and The Bouncing Souls.

The record is available on popular digital music platforms.

