For U.S. Navy Yeoman 3rd Class Joshua Kelley, the desire for enthusiasm and peak performance aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan does not end with the conclusion of his daily administrative tasks.

The 24-year-old from Berwick has come to be known as the Navy’s drag queen, serving positivity and dazzling fellow sailors with high-energy choreography as “Harpy Daniels.”

“I have always been a high-energy performer. To entertain has always been my passion,” said Kelley, who first began to embrace drag as an art form at 15 years old through reality competition TV series Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

“When I am in drag, I hold myself to a high standard. I am very serious when I perform because I want my audience to feel the same passion and joy I feel. To have that dramatic effect and have them share in an emotion is what I hope to accomplish when performing,” he said.

Area residents will get to see Kelley as Harpy Daniels firsthand this weekend. Kelley will perform as Daniels on Saturday at HEAT Bar and Nightclub. It will be part of a double-feature event, “Sister Sister.” Kelley’s twin brother, Jacob, will perform as Trixy Valentine alongside Harpy, in addition to “3 Wise Men” with Seth Usual, Andrew Oddgenus and Buster Highman. Happy hour will be from 8 to 10 p.m. with the show starting at 10:30 p.m.

Kelley has carried his dedication to and understanding of self-expression with him during his experience as a sailor.

Currently stationed in Japan, Kelley works as the administrative supervisor for his squadron, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, on the USS Reagan and also holds the public affairs officer position for the carrier’s Gay, Lesbian and Supporting Sailors Association through which Kelley creates an accepting atmosphere, oversees organization fundraisers and helps envision the association’s brand.

He also scored second place in the Navy’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Lip Sync Battle and received his squadron’s Blue Jacket of the Year title and a Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal last year.

“Be proud of who you are. Express your moral beliefs in a positive and respectful way,” he said. “The Navy provides equal opportunity and in my personal experience, I have not received any backlash. Discrimination is not tolerated. It’s a culture shock and I have met all different kinds of people from all walks of life.”

Kelley’s choice to join the Navy was inspired by his father, who was a senior chief Navy counselor for 24 years and taught Kelley the benefits and lessons gained through enlistment.

“It’s important to dedicate time and effort to learning something new, to put insecurities aside and sacrifice a portion of yourself to a new tradition. Then bring out the colors, and rainbows and glitter and whatever you need to readapt,” Kelly said.

Follow Harpy Daniels on Instagram @Harpy_Daniels and on Facebook @HARPY.

For more information on the double-feature this Saturday and other upcoming events, visit HEAT’s official Facebook page or website, www.heatnepa.com.

Joshua Kelley performs as Harpy Daniels for fellow sailors aboard the USS Ronald Reagan. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Harpy-Daniels-navy-drag.jpg.optimal.jpg Joshua Kelley performs as Harpy Daniels for fellow sailors aboard the USS Ronald Reagan. Photo courtesy of the USS Ronald Reagan Media Department Joshua Kelley and his drag persona, Harpy Daniels https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Kelley-Daniels-before-and-after.jpg.optimal.jpg Joshua Kelley and his drag persona, Harpy Daniels Photos courtesy of Harpy Daniel’s Instagram Harpy Daniels performs https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_harpy-daniels-action-shot.jpg.optimal.jpg Harpy Daniels performs Photos courtesy of Harpy Daniel’s Instagram

By Alicia Belch abelch@timesleader.com