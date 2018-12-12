Take a break: Chocolate and Beer Tasting at the Cooperage set for Dec. 15

HONESDALE — What’s more enjoyable than a glass of craft holiday stout paired with a square of specialty chocolate? Possibly the confidence that comes with knowing the production process behind your favorite treat.

From 4 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, the Cooperage Project in Honesdale will host an instructional Chocolate and Beer Tasting with presentations by Chris Gill of Moka Origins and Sean O’Day of Wallenpaupack Brewing Company.

Registration for the event is appreciated but not required. Also, $15 donations will be accepted and go directly to the Cooperage Project to ensure the continuance of educational workshops and presentations for the public.

“This event will include a tasting of multiple beer and chocolate pairings, as well as presentations on both Moka Origins and Wallenpaupack Brewing Company and how these local companies make their products,” explained Ryanne Jennings, executive director of The Cooperage Project.

The Cooperage Project has worked extensively with Moka Origins on prior events over the last few years, such as farmers markets and craft shows. Jennings said that the idea to host a tasting event came naturally.

“We love working with Moka origins and as we were deciding upon a date for the next event, it seemed natural to host a tasting. We have worked with both Moka and Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, but this will be the first paired event,” she said.

Aside from a behind-the-scenes learning experience guided by master-brewer Sean O’Day and chocolatier Chris Gill, attendees can delight in the following chocolate and beer pairings, courtesy of Moka Origins and Wallenpaupack Brewing Company: lemon ginger chocolate paired with Largemouth IPA, espresso chocolate paired with winter stout, blueberry chocolate paired with cream ale and sea salt chocolate with cranberry ale. For a full list of pairings, visit the event’s Facebook page.

All chocolate and craft beers supplied during the tasting will be available for purchase.

Jennings believes educational yet relaxing events such as the Chocolate and Beer Tasting help to relieve the stress of locals during the busy holiday season and promote local businesses.

“Everyone is able to take a nice break and have fun while also enjoying a new learning experience,” she said.

This event is for ages 21 and older. For reservations, call 570-253-2020, or email [email protected]

The mission of The Cooperage Project is to engage, challenge and enlighten the local community through a variety of educational workshops and programs for all ages. For more information on the The Cooperage Project and upcoming events, visit www.thecooperageproject.org.

