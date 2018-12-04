For Brooklyn-based rocker Lily Mao, live performance is nothing new.

The former host and curator of “Underground Microphone” will be returning to her hometown of Scranton to celebrate with friends and fans during her debut album release party from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, at Ale Mary’s.

Lily Mao, whose real name is Lily Maopolski, has been playing guitar since the age of 10, but her love of busking began back in 2014 when she was asked to accompany friend and hooping artist, Sofiya Sydoryak, for a live performance in Center City, Philadelphia.

“It was a very freeing experience for me as a 20-year-old musician. When it comes to busking, there are no rules … I go out with no expectations and am constantly blown away by the kindness of strangers,” Mao said.

She brought her inspiration from this freedom-based art form back home to Scranton in 2016. Mao began writing and composing the tracks that would later comprise her debut album, “Run to Madness,” while planning events to promote the original work of other local artists and playing solo performances at various venues.

In October of 2017, Mao founded and hosted “Underground Microphone” at the Scranton Cultural Center, a live performance series that served to showcase one poet, one comedian and two musical acts per week.

Since moving to the Brushwick section of Brooklyn, N.Y., this past June, Mao has gained both confidence and a sense of belonging amid the creativity-based culture.

“I’ve become a lot more confident in my musical ability. I’ve met a lot of talented artists who I’ve grown to admire and respect and they have the same sentiments towards me. I have a lot of support out here already and it feels like home. My favorite place to busk is the Atlantic/Barclay’s Center metro because people in Brooklyn know how to dance way better than their Manhattan counterparts,” Mao said.

“Run to Madness” was released Sept. 17, 2018, and is comprised of 11 tracks. Listeners can expect dynamic, honest lyrics and a soul-soothing, electric compositional sound.

“My compositional style was heavily influenced by Lady Lamb, an Indie artist hailing from Maine. But lately my style has been influenced by musicians like Richard Hell and the Voidoids, St. Vincent and Tash Sultana,” Mao explained.

Aside from a live performance by Mao and the public premiere of her music video for “Sour Grapes,” the release party will also include a cash bar, appetizers and a gift basket raffle for the Lauren Reidinger Cancer Fund, to which a portion of the albums sales were donated. Donations will also be accepted at the door.

When asked what she is most excited for during the release party, Lily Mao responded with enthusiasm and pride for her hometown.

“Am I allowed to say everything? I’m excited to be playing with Matt Montella on drums, to see familiar faces and I’m definitely excited to raise some money for the Lauren Riedinger Cancer Fund.”

Lily Mao and her backing band have their first performance on Dec. 22, 2018, at The Way Station in Brooklyn.

For more information on Lily Mao and upcoming performances, visit her official website, www.lilymaomusic.com.

“Run to Madness” is now streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play.

By Alicia Belch abelch@timesleader.com