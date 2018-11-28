Scranton-based rapper SUFF3R? (pronounced “Suffer”) was born Martin Shoup. SUFF3R?, 32, has a full-length record called “NOTNARCS VOL. 1” currently available on his Bandcamp page.

1. I’m one of the first emcees from my city to do this rap s—-, but nobody pays homage.

2. I started rapping at 8 years old — no lie! My cousin gave me a Talkboy, the voice recorder they used in the movie “Home Alone.” I used a blank cassette and I beat-boxed on it. Then I put it in a boom box, and used another blank cassette to rap on while my beat box I recorded played in the background.

3. At 9 years old, I went down to my mom’s basement and took a stereo system that was made in the 1960s or 70s. It had turntables with no needles. So I used metal thumbtacks, and electric tape where the needle is supposed to be. It still carried sound, too. I got to scratch and make dope sounds. I ruined mad amounts of my mother’s records in the name of hip-hop.

4. I started doing shows in 2005 at the Club Zone/The Castle on Main Avenue in North Scranton.

5. I performed at The Gathering of the Juggalos 2006, with my old group (E.S.H.). I also smashed the microphone because it wasn’t working right, and I felt I had something to say, jumped off stage and went to fight the sound guy, security had to come in — I was young and dumb.

6. I also had another group called ( DEAD BAB13S FROM THE 80s ). We traveled and did shows. We would throw out baby dolls that were covered in fake blood to the crowd, and they loved it. I still call myself THE DEAD BABY FROM THE 80s. I’ma bring back the throwing DEAD BAB13S into the crowd again.

7. I wasted away my 20s doing music with groups locally in Scranton. Should’ve went solo from the get-go, like when we born and when we become a ghost.

8. In my music, I represent my ancestors buried alive in coal mines under Scranton, the suicidal kids, the outcasts, the underdogs, the misfits, the poor, the freaks, the weirdos, the mental patients and anyone who relates to it. I don’t only do music about my life, but all of Scranton people’s lives too.

9. My little brother Mike Shoup killed himself in a hospital at the age of 16 on April 24, 2005. The label I represent is called D1RTY CHUCKY R3CORDS in memory of him. That was one his nicknames.

10. My influences are GG Allin, House of Pain, Onyx, Wu-Tang Clan, Korn, Chuck Berry, Insane Clown Posse, Rick James, 2Pac, Fats Domino, Janis Joplin, plus many more. I appreciate all music: classical, hip-hop, metal, punk, classic rock, etc. Everything emotion and pain.