Swap & Hops Pop-Up Record Fair to bring record, beer lovers together in Pittston

PITTSTON — The overlap between beer nerds and record collectors is a significant one, at least if you believe what you read on the internet.

And now, an event at a Pittston brewery this weekend seeks to combine the two hobbies.

The first NEPA Swap & Hops Pop-Up Record Fair will be held at the Susquehanna Brewing Company at its main location, 635 S. Main St., Pittston. The event will run noon to 6 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 9.

The fair is being held in conjunction with the Gallery of Sound. According to a press release from the record store, approximately 5,000 items from the company’s inventory will be available at the fair before they’re sold in-store, giving serious collectors a unique opportunity to see items before anyone else.

But Gallery of Sound won’t be the only ones there with records.

Those coming are encouraged to bring their own records to sell or trade with other attendees — and space is available for those with a serious collection to unload.

For those interested, a 6-foot table can be rented $25 for the day. If you’re looking to rent space, contact the Gallery of Sound either at 570-829-3603 or through its website, GalleryofSound.com.

And since the event is at a brewery, of course beer will be a big part of the day. Susquehanna Brewing will host two happy hours — noon to 2 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m.

Free brewery tours will run throughout the day. Tours will start at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and each will be capped off with a complimentary 10-ounce beer. People of all ages will be able to dig through record crates, but only those 21 and up can drink.

Admission is free, and the first 150 attendees will get a canvas record bag courtesy of Record Store Crawl, one of the fair’s sponsors.

Local food vendors will also be on site.

Records from the Gallery of Sound are seen on display in this file photo. Gallery of Sound will offer about 5,000 items from its inventory at Sunday’s NEPA Swap & Hops Pop-Up Record Fair at the Susquehanna Brewing Company in Pittston. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_wbw041818RecordStoreDay3.jpg Records from the Gallery of Sound are seen on display in this file photo. Gallery of Sound will offer about 5,000 items from its inventory at Sunday’s NEPA Swap & Hops Pop-Up Record Fair at the Susquehanna Brewing Company in Pittston. Sean McKeag | Times Leader