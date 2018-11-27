SCRANTON — Women create an impact every day and each of them in their own way.

That’s the theme of “I Am Strength: True Stories of Everyday Superwomen,” an anthology of stories and art from women all over the world.

Compiled by Alyssa Waugh, a writing professor at King’s College and also a freelance writer, the book provides first-hand accounts of the challenges women continue to face in current society as well as the triumphs won despite adversity.

Contributors of “I Am Strength” invite the community to hear their stories during live readings from the book 6 to 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 30, at the Library Express Bookstore. The store is on the second floor of the Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton.

Tara Lynn Marta will be one of the local writers who does a live reading.

“The narratives deal with divorce, breaking the silence, abusive relationships,” explained Marta of what the audience can expect to hear. “We are bearing the scars of previous generations of women and it’s important for us to come out and tell our stories.”

She continues: “Too often, women feel that they can’t say or do anything, but these readings show that every day women come out and speak up and that it is OK to talk about these issues.”

Marta’s personal contribution to “I Am Strength” is her story of the challenges she has faced in a male-dominated society and her quest for higher education as an adult learner. She believes that live readings such as this play a key role in fostering growth and confidence while also providing younger generations with a platform to continue sharing.

“Progress in feminism is incumbent upon both men and women,” Marta says. “By sharing stories that future generations of women can appreciate, we give a platform to younger generations. Teenagers and young women will understand that the fight is not over, there is more to tell. Women are still breaking down barriers.”

The ‘getting up’

University of Scranton professor and writer Amye Archer spoke to the uniqueness of the “I Am Strength” anthology.

“To hear an author read from their own piece is to hear it as it was intended. It’s a gift to listen,” said Archer. “… ‘I Am Strength’ is a collection of heartbreak and hope, heroism and humility, but most importantly, resilience and grit. There is falling in these stories, but there is also the getting up, and that’s what this book does for all who read it — teaches us the ‘getting up.’”

Live readings for “I Am Strength: True Stories of Everyday Superwomen” have been held in bookstores and other locations all around the country.

The book is available online through Amazon or locally at the Library Express.

For a more in-depth explanation of the anthology, search “I Am Strength” on Kickstarter.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for a full list of writers-in-attendance, updates and directions.

https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_I-AM-STRENGTH-.jpg Photo courtesy of the Library Express Bookstore, Scranton.

Anthology authors plan live readings this Friday