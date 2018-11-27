SCRANTON — Brian Craig has been the cause for much happiness and celebration throughout the Scranton area over the years. If you have an appreciation for local music or have found yourself enjoying a beer at The Bog in downtown Scranton, chances are you have had the pleasure of crossing his path.

This Friday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, friends can join Craig for “Bri Day” to support a cause that hits close to home. Earlier this month, it was announced that Craig is undergoing cancer treatment at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

A house painter and musician originally from South Scranton, Craig resides in Roaring Brook Township along with his wife, Sharon, and son, Grayson. He is the former drummer for bands And The Moneynotes and Okay Paddy and is currently on hiatus from his role in The Bogyard Chugg Band. As co-owner of The Bog for over the past 15 years, beers aren’t the only thing Craig serves local patrons. Most recently, he has been a barber for Loyalty Barber Shop and Shave Parlor across from his pub on Adams Avenue in Scranton.

All proceeds from Bri Day will be going to aid the Craig family’s medical bills. The event is all ages and will feature acoustic performances by critically-acclaimed Scranton-based bands such as Mighty Fine Wine, the Tom Petty Appreciation Band and JP Biondo of Cabinet, among others. For the full set list, visit the Bri Day event Facebook page or Instagram by searching @briday.fundraiser. Food will be provided by Linden Chicken and Backyard Ale House. There will also be a basket raffle (to donate a basket, email bri.day.fundraiser@gmail.com).

To donate or for information on sponsorships, visit www.briancraigfundraiser.bigcartel.com. From this site, you can also purchase tickets to the fundraiser (included with $25+ dollar donations) and reference the FAQ section for further inquiries. To purchase your ticket in-person, stop by the following locations in Scranton: The Bog, Backyard Ale House, Jack’s Draft House and Stalter’s Cafe.

Official event t-shirts and pins will be available for purchase at the event and are available now at Backyard Ale House and Loyalty Barber Shop and Shave Parlor, Scranton.

https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Brian-Craig-cristin-powers-5.jpg.optimal.jpg Photo by Cristin Powers https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_brian-craig-5.jpg.optimal.jpg Photo courtesy of Facebook The “FCANCER” pins seen here will be available at the Bri Day fundraiser. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_f-cancer-bri-day-1-1-5.jpg.optimal.jpg The “FCANCER” pins seen here will be available at the Bri Day fundraiser. Photo courtesy of Facebook

By Alicia Belch abelch@timesleader.com