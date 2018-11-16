DUNMORE — Not many would consider holiday shopping a relaxing pursuit.

But the Honeychilds’ pub in Dunmore is looking to change that by giving adults the chance to have some fun — and have a few drinks — all while crossing items off their Christmas lists.

Sip & Shop is an annual pop-up event that features local artists and their hand-crafted products, as well as a cocktail bar. From 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25, shoppers can enjoy a mixed drink while they browse through handcrafted items, such as upcycled material sculptures and dream catchers, jewelry and gemstones, fiber-weaved apparel and wood-burned carvings.

Susquehanna County-based pyrography artist Kate McAndrew of Sunshine Designs will be there selling her creations. McAndrew first began working with wood burning four years ago when she was looking to experiment with a new medium.

“With wood burning, I saw my work pop and come to life in a way that I didn’t feel with other mediums … What I hope to accomplish is a connection with others and to put a smile on their face. My work offers me a way to express my thoughts and emotions on something I am inspired by. Art gives people a chance to truly see what is going on inside the mind,” she said.

McAndrew believes events such as Sip & Shop not only provide shoppers with a unique and intimate experience, but gives local artists the opportunity to build a customer base and gain inspiration.

“Shoppers are able to slow down, relax with a glass of wine and support local artisans. This event gives artists the chance to show their work in their best light and build a better relationship with the community and fellow artisans … it’s a place where I can see what other artists are doing and become inspired to try new things with my own work,” she said.

Artist Stephanie Rybitski, owner of The Dirty Hippie Outpost, creates dream catchers from upcycled or donated materials.

“I love the idea of making something new and beautiful out of items that people no longer see useful. Stories and memories come along with a lot of the items. It feels good to know I can keep a memory alive while helping to create a new one at the same time. Each dream catcher is different depending on what materials I have at the moment,” she explained.

“You never know where your next inspiration is going to come from.”

Eclectic City began Sip & Shop last year to showcase local artists through small and more boutique-like settings. It is extending invites to a small group of artists and plans to host three to four Sip & Shops in 2019 at Honeychilds’.

Admission is free and musical entertainment will be provided by Chris Mullineaux and Space Machine.

For more information on Sip & Shop, visit the Facebook event page or follow Eclectic City.

Pyrography artist Kate McAndrew burns her designs into various home decorations and furniture. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Kate-McAndrew-chair.jpg Pyrography artist Kate McAndrew burns her designs into various home decorations and furniture. Photo by Kate McAndrew Kate McAndrew, of Sunshine Designs, incorporates ink, charcoal, acrylics and watercolors into her wood-burned pieces for definition and detail. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Kate-McAndrew-wood-burning-skull.jpg Kate McAndrew, of Sunshine Designs, incorporates ink, charcoal, acrylics and watercolors into her wood-burned pieces for definition and detail. Photo by Kate McAndrew Artist Stephanie Rybitski creates dream catchers from upcycled and donated materials. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_dreamcatchers-dirty-hippy-outpost-1-.jpg Artist Stephanie Rybitski creates dream catchers from upcycled and donated materials. Photo by Stephanie Rybitski

Sip & Shop set for Nov. 25

By Alicia Belch abelch@timesleader.com